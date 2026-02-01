12 special teams, 5 held: What we know about Rohit Shetty house firing incident so far

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty was surrounded by chaos after unidentified assailants fired four rounds outside the Mumbai residence of the Bollywood film director around 12.43 am, prompting heightened security in the area. Rohit Shetty has directed films like Singham and Golmaal. (Sunil Khandare)

The Mumbai Crime Branch has intensified its probe into the firing incident. According to the latest update by news agency ANI, five suspects have been detained in Pune in connection with the case.

Let us take a detailed look at the case and what all happened so far.

The incident took place outside Rohit Shetty’s home in Juhu on February 1, following which Mumbai Police deployed additional personnel around the premises as a precautionary measure, said Mumbai police.

No injuries were reported in the firing.

Soon after the firing, heavy police security was deployed around Rohit Shetty's residential tower in the Juhu area. Police and forensic teams arrived at the scene and secured the premises to conduct a detailed examination.

The Mumbai Crime Branch formed 12 special teams to nab suspects involved in the firing incident outside Shetty's residence.

Five suspects were detained in Pune in connection with the firing case, a Pune City Police official said.

Police are examining whether the firing was meant as a threat or linked to any other motive.

Shetty and his family have not issued any statement on the incident so far. Similar incidents have been reported in the past, including multiple cases of firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai, for which the Bishnoi gang had claimed responsibility in several instances.

Rohit has directed several hit films in Bollywood like Golmaal, Singham and Chennai Express. In 2024, he released Singham Again during Diwali. It is the third part of the Singham franchise. Featuring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, it also had Kareena Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.