Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher share pic from their very cool lunch date on Sunday

Kirron Kher took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture as she enjoyed lunch with actor-husband Anupam Kher on Sunday. The shot was taken by actor-son Sikandar Kher. The picture served as ‘major couple goals’ for their fans. In the photo, the duo was seen inside a restaurant. (Also read: Kirron Kher and son Sikandar Kher step out for lunch to celebrate her 70th birthday. See pics)

In the pictures, Kirron wore a light formal shirt with black printed flowers and accessorised it with big glittery glasses. Anupam wore a brown T-shirt with black sunglasses with a red tilak on his forehead. Through his glasses, a reflection of cutleries and tableware placed on the table can be seen.

Kirron captioned her picture with Anupam, “Out for lunch with @anupampkher and @sikandarkher. Picture taken by @sikandarkher (red heart emoji). One of her fans commented, “Loved your glasses Kiran ma'am.” Another fan wrote, “Nice to see u together. Very rare times. I like it a lot.” Other fan commented, “Stunning picture ! Have a great time together.” Many fans dropped heart emojis for the picture and liked her glasses.

Kirron got married to Anupam in 1985. They are parents to Sikandar Kher, who was born from Kirron's first marriage with Gautam Berry. Even Anupam was married to Madhumalti Kapoor and Kirron is his second wife.

She made her debut in Bollywood industry in 1983. She has starred in several films like Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Khubsoorat, Dosatana, Rang De Basanti among others.

In an interview with First Post, she talked about her bonding with Anupam when they were in Chandigarh and that time, they were both married to other people. She said, "We both were in theatre in Chandigarh, and we were the best of friends. There was nothing he did not know about me, and I knew everything about him, up to the extent of knowing which girl he was planning to patao (woo). It was fun and we worked together well too. But there was no attraction of any kind beyond friendship.”

Recently, Anupam took to his Twitter handle and wrote a message for wife's birthday, "Happy birthday dearest #Kirron!! May God give you long, healthy & happy life. People world over love you for the person you are! You deal with every situation in life with an amazing inner strength & grace! Stay healthy & stay safe! Love & prayers always!!"

Kirron is serving as a member of parliament. Anupam will be next seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan. It is a film based on friendship and slated to release on November 11, 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON