Kirron Kher diagnosed with blood cancer: Neetu Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Suniel Shetty, Juhi Chawla pray for her recovery

Celebrities on Thursday wished actor-politician Kirron Kher a speedy recovery after her husband veteran actor Anupam Kher issued a statement about her health. Taking to Instagram and Twitter, he said that she is undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with blood cancer and reassured well-wishers that she is ‘well on her way to recovery’.

After the unfortunate news, several personalities sent their prayers for her. Taking to the comment section on Anupam's Insta post, Neetu Kapoor dropped a heart emoticon along with folded hands emoji. Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Prayers" followed by a folded hands emoji. Her cousin Parineeti Chopra said, "Sir we are praying for her." Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Praying for @kirronkhermp ji s speedy recovery.”

Neetu Kapoor dropped a heart emoticon along with folded hands emoji.

Mahima Chaudhry dropped a comment saying, "Wish kiran mam a speedy recovery n sending u strength." Esha Gupta dropped a heart emoji. Amrish Puri's grandson and actor Vardhan Puri said, "She's going to bounce back with even more gusto #prayers".

Mahima Chaudhry dropped a comment saying, "Wish kiran mam a speedy recovery n sending u strength."

Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter and wrote, “I pray for @KirronKherBJP ji’s good health and speedy recovery.” Suniel Shetty tweeted, “Thoughts prayers and warmest wishes to the inspiring strong courageous and amazing @KirronKherBJP for a speedy recovery .... get well soon maam.” Ranvir Shorey wrote, "Praying for her quick recovery."

Juhi Chawla wrote, "Kirronji always radiates positivity . With her spirit and strength & a support as strong as you Anupam ji & Sikandar , she will surely overcome all adversity . God Bless ."

Kubbra Sait tweeted, "Gosh! I’m sorry to hear this Anupam Sir. Wishing you and @sikandarkher a whole world of love and positivity. To @KirronKherBJP , you’re a fighter and gosh! That smile of yours... may it be the way to your recovery. Sending the positive vibrations to the family."

Taking to Instagram he shared a post, saying, “Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors.”

Calling her a 'fighter’, Anupam thanked everyone for their support and love. “She's always been a fighter and takes things head on. She's all heart and that's why she has so many people that love her. so keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love. Anupam and Sikandar,” the note stated.

ALSO READ: Kangana is Hansal Mehta's pick for 'greatest woman actor' in Indian cinema

Earlier, Chandigarh BJP president Arun Sood had said that Kirron has been battling cancer since 2020. “She had suffered a broken left arm at her Chandigarh house on November 11 last year. After her medical tests at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. The disease had spread to her left arm and right shoulder. For treatment, she had to go to Mumbai on December 4,” he had said. Sood added that as per the latest tests, the disease has receded from her arm and shoulder.