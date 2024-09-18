Kirron Kher recalls she continued judging India's Got Talent during cancer treatment: 'It was harder than the illness'

Kirron Kher recently shared her struggle with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer diagnosed in 2020. She disclosed that she continued to judge the reality show India's Got Talent while undergoing cancer treatment. In an interview with News 18 Showsha, Kirron mentioned that despite the challenges, she kept her commitment to the show. (Also read: Kirron Kher had a backup plan if Sikander Kher's acting career didn't pan out: ‘Petrol pump khol lege’) Kirron Kher said that she continued to judge India's Got Talent despite her cancer treatment. (HT File)

Kirron Kher on her battle with cancer

Kirron, while speaking to News 18, stated that, “I wasn’t acting. I was only doing India’s Got Talent and had moved to Chandigarh, my hometown. I kept my commitment to the show but avoided everything else, including films. Even when I was going through major treatment, I did India’s Got Talent. I can’t give up that show… Everyone fears that one day something like this might happen. But when it does, there’s no choice but to accept it. The treatment, with all its side effects, was harder than the illness itself. The first six to eight months were very tough, but you leave it in the hands of the Lord. I’ve always believed, even when fighting elections, that ‘This is not my fight; the Lord fights for me.’”

She also said, “We often think we are in control, but it’s the divine that truly shapes things. They don’t even say that you have beaten it. They continue the treatment. They give it at longer intervals, but the treatment goes on for years.”

Kirron Kher's acting and television career

Kirron made her acting debut with the Punjabi film Aasra Pyar Da in 1983. She later featured in Hindi films such as Pestonjee, Sardari Begum, Devdas, Main Hoon Na, Hum Tum, Veer–Zaara, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Rang De Basanti, Fanaa, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Om Shanti Om. Her last Bollywood film was Khoobsurat. Kirron has been hosting India's Got Talent since 2009.