Kirti Kulhari’s boyfriend Rajeev Siddhartha recalls they hardly spoke 3 sentences in 8 years on Four More Shots Please

Actors Kirti Kulhari and Rajeev Siddhartha are winning hearts on social media with their low-key relationship. On May 31, 2026, Rajeev celebrated Kirti’s birthday with a sweet post that showed fans how much they have grown together over the years. Though they first met as co-stars on the showFour More Shots Please!, they remained distant colleagues for a long time before finally starting a relationship much later.

Rajeev Siddhartha’s emotional birthday message

Kirti Kulhari and Rajeev Siddhartha have worked together on Four More Shots Please!.(Instagram)

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To celebrate Kirti Kulhari’s birthday, Rajeev Siddhartha posted a few cozy photos from their celebrations along with a sweet message about how far they have come. He shared that their connection grew slowly, even though they spent years working in the same professional circles.

In his note, Rajeev wrote, “Happy Birthday beautiful. After years of being part of the same series and speaking not more than three sentences with each other in eight years to being able to talk about almost everything under the sun, it really has been a joyous ride, my birthday girl.”

He added, “May you continue to grow and may your heart be filled with lots of hope and your spirit become as light as ever. Love you.”

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{{^usCountry}} Kirti Kulhari made their relationship official earlier this year {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kirti Kulhari made their relationship official earlier this year {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Before Rajeev’s recent birthday tribute, Kirti Kulhari had already made their relationship official in January 2026. She shared a sweet Instagram reel packed with everyday, candid moments of the couple, including travel snapshots, car selfies, and a picture of her kissing him on the head. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before Rajeev’s recent birthday tribute, Kirti Kulhari had already made their relationship official in January 2026. She shared a sweet Instagram reel packed with everyday, candid moments of the couple, including travel snapshots, car selfies, and a picture of her kissing him on the head. {{/usCountry}}

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Marking the first time they publicly acknowledged their bond, Kirti captioned the reel: “A picture is worth a thousand words… ❤️ #happynewyear happy2026 everyone.”

What is Four More Shots Please! about

On Four More Shots Please!, Kirti Kulhari played Anjana Menon, a successful lawyer managing single motherhood, while Rajeev Siddhartha played Mihir, who was part of Maanvi Gaagroo's character Siddhi Patel’s storyline. Because their characters lived in completely different worlds, they shared almost no screen time.The series is a modern drama about four independent women living in Mumbai. Often called India’s version ofSex and the City, the show follows their messy but relatable journeys through careers, relationships, friendships and personal growth, with their strongest bond built over honest conversations at a local bar.

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Anjana Menon (Kirti Kulhari) is a successful lawyer dealing with emotional struggles after her divorce while raising her child as a single mother. Damini Rizvi Roy (Sayani Gupta) is an ambitious journalist focused on her career but struggling with a complicated personal life. Siddhi Patel (Maanvi Gagroo) comes from a wealthy family and battles self-doubt and societal pressure as she works toward self-acceptance. Umang Singh (Bani J) is a bold fitness trainer navigating life on her own terms while exploring her identity and relationships.

Work front

Kirti Kulhari has established herself as a versatile performer across both films and digital platforms. She was last seen in projects like Badass Ravi Kumar and Hisaab Barabar in 2025. Rajeev Siddhartha has been part of several streaming projects like Four More Shots Please!,The Broken News and Hundred.

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