Kirti Kulhari calls marriage ‘overrated’ after separation from Saahil Sehgal: ‘It is not about families’

Actor Kirti Kulhari, who announced her separation from her husband Saahil Sehgal earlier this year, called marriage an ‘overrated’ concept. She said that for her, marriage is only about two people, and not anything else.

In April, Kirti Kulhari posted a note on Instagram announcing her and Saahil Sehgal’s separation ‘not on paper, but in life’. She wrote that the decision to part ways with someone is not easy ‘but it is what it is’. She added that she is ‘in a good place’.

On being asked when she felt that marriage was ‘overrated’, Kirti told radio host Siddharth Kannan, “I started feeling it through the marriage… I am not saying love is overrated or companionship is overrated. I am saying marriage, as a concept, is overrated. I can be in love with someone, I can have a beautiful relationship with someone and I can still choose to not be married to that person.”

“This idea of marriage that exists in our society, this was my conditioning as well. But through the marriage, I realised… I said, ‘What is it about marriage as a concept that we make such a hawa (big deal) out of?’ Yes, marriage is important for the social structure and this and that, but I think beyond everything, a marriage needs to happen between two people. Their hearts need to be connected. I am sorry, but it is not about families coming together. It starts and ends with these two people, and that’s how it is for me. So, I can do everything I want to do, be a partner to someone, without the ‘marriage’ word being attached to it,” she added.

Also read: Deepika Padukone calls Ranveer Singh ‘mine’ in flirty comment on his new photos

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Kirti said that ending a marriage is ‘more difficult’ than entering into a new relationship because it also involves families. “It’s breaking something that you built together, families are broken. It’s a tough decision, but I thought if the choice of coming together was mine, so not being in it — as I feel it's done with its course or it’s time to let go — should also be mine,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON