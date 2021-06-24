Deepika Padukone calls Ranveer Singh ‘mine’ in flirty comment on his new photos

As Ranveer Singh dropped pictures from a new photoshoot online, his wife Deepika Padukone was quick to stake her claim on him. She dropped a series of emojis, including heart and heart-eyes, and commented ‘mine’ in all caps on his Instagram post.

In the photos shared online by Ranveer Singh, he was seen wearing a black t-shirt, with an intense expression on his face. Other than Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani also reacted to the post.

Sonu dropped a fire emoji, while Himesh thought Ranveer looked ‘fabulous’. Arjun called him a ‘stallion’. Vishal wrote, “all this intensity, and yet all I can hear is our chat from the parking lot yesterday! You're a madman, @ranveersingh!” and added a laughing emoji.





Earlier this week, Ranveer resumed shooting for a mystery project, as Mumbai eased its lockdown restrictions. “He was shooting for a huge project that has been kept under wraps. Details of which will be made public soon. It’s an intense shoot today for him and Ranveer was seen in his trademark enthusiasm, ready to go,” a source from the set revealed.

Ranveer will be seen next in Kabir Khan’s 83 alongside Deepika. The film, which chronicles the Indian cricket team’s maiden World Cup victory in 1983, was supposed to hit the theatres last summer but has been pushed indefinitely owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ranveer also has an extended guest appearance in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role. Apart from this, he has Cirkus, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and the remake of Tamil blockbuster Anniyan in the pipeline.

Deepika, meanwhile, has signed several films, including Pathan, which will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s acting comeback; Fighter with Hrithik Roshan; a cinematic adaptation of the Mahabharata, in which she will play Draupadi; the Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan; Nag Ashwin’s next with Prabhas; and Shakun Batra’s next, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.