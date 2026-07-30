Kirti Kulhari targeted by cyber criminals, 2.44 lakh stolen through unauthorised card transactions

Cyber scams continue to hit people in the country, including celebrities. Bollywood actor Kirti Kulhari was recently a victim of what is allegedly a credit card scam. Cyber criminals allegedly used her credit card details to conduct unauthorised transactions abroad worth ₹2.44 lakh. Upon lodging a complaint, Amboli police in Mumbai have lodged a case against unknown persons.

Kirti Kulhari's credit card allegedly misused for foreign transactions

Kirti Kulhari duped in cyber scam, fraudsters siphon off ₹2.44 lakh through credit card.

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According to ABP News, Police said that the incident happened on the night of July 24 when the 43-year-old actor, who stays on Yari Road, Versova, went out to watch a movie at a multiplex in Andheri West. During her journey to the cinemas, she got an alert from her bank about a foreign currency transaction on her account.

The alert mentioned that a transfer of US$2,525 was done to the Aeromexico Airlines through her credit card. Kirti was shocked and quickly informed her bank’s customer care regarding the same. After checking her account and details with the bank, it was reportedly found that four separate transactions had been processed using her credit card. Together, the unauthorized payments amounted to more than ₹2.43 lakh. The bank immediately blocked her credit card inorder to stop any further misuse.

Police suspect card details were accessed digitally

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{{^usCountry}} Preliminary investigations have shown that Kirti had not revealed her card PIN or any other banking details to anyone. It has made investigators speculate that her card details might have been stolen through a technical means as opposed to getting direct access. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Preliminary investigations have shown that Kirti had not revealed her card PIN or any other banking details to anyone. It has made investigators speculate that her card details might have been stolen through a technical means as opposed to getting direct access. {{/usCountry}}

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They are currently investigating if the information might have leaked via the mobile phone, online account, or any other digital network. The banking history, transactions, and digital trails are being analyzed to find out who is behind the scenes. The Amboli Police, along with the cyber experts, are still investigating.

What is Kirti Kulhari doing?

As far as the professional front goes, Kirti Kulhari recently said that she had completed shooting for her debut feature film as producer which will certainly be one of the landmarks of her career. Some of the popular films and television shows in which the actress has been seen include: Uri: The Surgical Strike, Mission Mangal (2019), Four More Shots Please!, Criminal Justice and Human. As far as the personal life of Kirti Kulhari goes, the actor is dating Rajeev Siddhartha who also acted in Four More Shots Please! They couple went official on Instagram earlier this year.