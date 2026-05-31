Kirti Kulhari’s boyfriend Rajeev Siddhartha recalls they hardly spoke 3 sentences in 8 years on Four More Shots Please

Actors Kirti Kulhari and Rajeev Siddhartha are winning hearts on social media with their low-key relationship. On May 31, 2026, Rajeev celebrated Kirti’s birthday with a sweet post that showed fans how much they have grown together over the years. Though they first met as co-stars on the showFour More Shots Please!, they remained distant colleagues for a long time before finally starting a relationship much later. Kirti Kulhari and Rajeev Siddhartha have worked together on Four More Shots Please!. (Instagram)

Rajeev Siddhartha’s emotional birthday message To celebrate Kirti Kulhari’s birthday, Rajeev Siddhartha posted a few cozy photos from their celebrations along with a sweet message about how far they have come. He shared that their connection grew slowly, even though they spent years working in the same professional circles.

In his note, Rajeev wrote, “Happy Birthday beautiful. After years of being part of the same series and speaking not more than three sentences with each other in eight years to being able to talk about almost everything under the sun, it really has been a joyous ride, my birthday girl.”

He added, “May you continue to grow and may your heart be filled with lots of hope and your spirit become as light as ever. Love you.”