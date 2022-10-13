Kishore Kumar had a sixth sense about his death, son Amit recalled in interview: 'He said he'd have heart attack if...'

Kishore Kumar died on in 1987. October 13 marks the death anniversary of the iconic singer and actor, who is remembered for giving several hits songs and acting in many memorable films. In a 2002 interview, the late Kishore Kumar’s son, singer Amit Kumar, recalled his father’s last day. Amit had revealed that Kishore almost had a sixth sense about his death. The actor-singer died at the age of 58 after suffering a heart attack. Also read: Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar recalls father criticising his singing

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kishore Kumar was born on August 4, 1929. In an old interview, his son Amit recalled his father's fourth marriage and said Kishore finally ‘found happiness’ with actor Leena Chandavarkar. The two were married between 1980 and 1987. Kishore Kumar was previously also married to actor Madhubala. In the same interview, Amit also recalled Kishore joked about having a heart attack on the day he died.

“He seemed to have a sixth sense even of his death… On that day, he refused to allow [Amit's stepbrother] Sumeet to go swimming and was very anxious that my flight from Canada would land on time. He was suffering from symptoms of a heart attack but joked that if we called a doctor, he would have a heart attack. In fact, he was laughing and talking with Leena when he keeled over. Leena at first thought that he was playing a prank,” Amit Kumar recalled in a Rediff interview from 2002.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kishore Kumar was famous as a playback singer, who lent his voice for actors like Dev Anand and Rajesh Khanna. Some of his biggest hits were Ek ladki Bheegi-Bhaagisi (Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi), Aanewala Pal (Gol Maal), Koi Hota Jisko Apna (Mere Apne), Mere Sapno Ki Rani (Aradhana), O Saathi Re (Muqaddar Ka Sikandar), Chingari Koi Bhadke (Amar Prem), and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge (Amar Prem), to name only a few. As an actor, Kishore left fans in splits with his comic timings. From his role in Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, Door Ka Raahi and Padosan to Shrimanji, Door Gagan Ki Chhaon Mein and Half-ticket, among others, he carved a niche for himself as an actor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON