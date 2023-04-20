Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan release live updates: Premiere cancelled due to Pamela Chopra's death
- Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan release live updates: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde's film is all set to release on Friday. Here's what's been buzzing about the movie.
Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is ready for release on Friday. The film is directed by Farhad Samji and also stars Pooja Hegde and a bunch of other stars. Check out all the news and updates related to the film's release here:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Thu, 20 Apr 2023 06:42 PM
Film to release on 4500 screens
As per reports, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will release on 4500 screens with over 16000 shows per day. For comparison, Pathaan released on 8000 screens worldwide.
-
Thu, 20 Apr 2023 06:05 PM
Pooja Hegde praises Salman Khan
“He is called bhaijaan. It's been great working with him. He is so real and honest, He says whatever he has on his mind, and that's something I like. He is transparent about his thoughts. He helped me while working on the film and vice versa," Pooja said about working with Salman in an interview to Hindustan Times. Read full interview here.
-
Thu, 20 Apr 2023 05:54 PM
Shehnaaz Gill shares fresh pics from photoshoot
Shehnaaz Gill has shared a special post ahead of the release of her film. She shared a bunch of her photos in a black dress, as she promoted the film.
-
Thu, 20 Apr 2023 05:50 PM
Premiere cancelled
The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan premiere was reportedly cancelled on Thursday due to the death of Pamela Chopra. She was the wife of late filmmaker Yash Chopra and a revered figure among Bollywood stars herself.