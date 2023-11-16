Koffee With Karan: Alia Bhatt finally addresses ‘toxic Ranbir Kapoor’ controversy, says ‘he’s the opposite'

Trust Karan Johar to get celebrities to address even the toughest questions they have been avoiding for months. On the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, he asked his guest Alia Bhatt about her recent comments about husband Ranbir Kapoor that raked up a huge controversy. Alia was joined on the couch by her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor. (Also read: HTLS: Alia Bhatt says she's not ‘hiding’ her daughter Raha, is ‘proud’ of her)

What was the controversy?

Alia Bhatt spoke about the viral video of her talking about Ranbir Kapoor asking her to wipe off her lipstick.

Recently, Alia had said in a beauty tutorial video that Ranbir doesn't like it when she wears lipsticks and tells her to ‘wipe it off’. While she did mention that he said so because he liked the natural look of her lips, people of social media found his behaviour to be a little too overbearing and even ‘toxic’. Many tweets and videos were shared, assessing and dissecting their relationship, which was even termed unhealthy.

'Taken out of context'

Now, Alia mentioned on the show how the fact that Ranbir is not on social media, might have a part to play in all the trolling that they so often receive. “I have a very candid way of speaking. So when I talk about anything in my life, I like to imitate the person, give anecdotes, make it personal. I feel a lot of things get picked out of context, which happened recently with the video. My team told me ‘ye kuch out of hand jaara hai’. I was like, okay theek hai jaane do. Then I realise that there were serious articles written about how he was a toxic man, and I thought, ‘are we serious?’ There are many issues in the world to give more attention to."

‘He's the opposite’

"The only reason I feel bad is because he is genuinely the opposite… There is a line which I think is being crossed but you cannot say anything about it. Ranbir says this, ‘Alia the audience owns you, they can say whatever the hell they want to say about you, as long as your movies are doing well please don’t complain sitting in your apartment in Bandra'," she added.

Recently, at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Alia had said something similar. Alia said that while she does feel bad about the nasty things she reads about herself or her loved ones, she would never ‘fight with her audience’. “As long as my movies are doing well and I am entertaining them…" Alia added that these are the moments that she has to show her gratitude towards her audience.

Koffee With Karan airs every Thursday midnight on Disney+ Hotstar.

