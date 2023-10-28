Koffee with Karan S8: Karan Johar says he is ‘scared’ to call cricketers after KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya controversy

Karan Johar's celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan has returned for the 8th season. The first episode had Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on the couch. In a recent Instagram Live, when a fan asked Karan if he would be inviting cricketers in Koffee With Karan 8, he said he is 'scared' to do so after the KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya controversy. (Also read: Koffee with Karan S8: Karan Johar reveals next episode will feature a sibling pair)

What Karan said

Hardik Pandya, Karan Johar and KL Rahul on Koffee with Karan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an Instagram Live conducted on Friday afternoon, Karan interacted with a number of fans about the show and thanked them for the love they showered on the first episode. In the comment section, a fan even asked if he will invite cricketers in Koffee With Karan Season 8. To this, he said: "Will they come? I don’t know. (laughs) I'm not sure. I would love to have them. They are national icons and celebrated illustrious personalities.”

Karan further added, "But I think with what happened last time, I'm not sure they will even take my call. I’m scared to even call, and I’m such a big fan and have so much respect in my heart. I don’t want to be rejected.”

About earlier controversy

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul faced massive backlash on social media after they appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show. Many called out their sexist comments and called them disrespectful towards women. Both of them were suspended before India’s first ODI against Australia despite their apologies. Karan had also added that he felt responsible for what the cricketers had to go through.

About first episode

Meanwhile, the first episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 opened with many revelations. Not only did Ranveer and Deepika unveil their beautiful wedding video, but also Deepika spoke at length about her struggles with mental health and depression. Karan also shared that he had a major panic attack episode as recently as in April during the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A new episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 drops on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursdays at midnight.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON