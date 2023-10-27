Koffee with Karan S8: Karan Johar reveals next episode will feature a sibling pair

Karan on Instagram Live

During the Instagram Live, Karan Johar interacted with fans and thanked them for showing so much love to the first episode of Season 8. He also thanked Ranveer and Deepika for being so generous on the episode and sharing their story. When many enquired who will be next on the couch, Karan Johar teased that the next episode will feature a pair of siblings who are very near and dear to him in a personal as well as professional space.

This hint sent many fans into a guessing game in the comment section of the Live. When someone asked whether it was Saif Ali Khan's children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, he instantly said no its not them. Another guessed it might be Sridevi's daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, he again denied. Karan also added that this pair has caused a 'stir' in the past few years with their work.

About first episode

Meanwhile, the first episode of Koffee with Karan opened with many revelations. Real-life couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone revealed how they first broke the news of their proposal to the family. They also shared a previously unseen footage from their picture-perfect wedding in Italy. Deepika, being a vocal advocate for mental health, was asked about her own experience with depression, leading to Karan opening up about his own struggles. The filmmaker revealed that he had a major depressive episode as recently as in April during the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch.

Koffee with Karan airs on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursdays midnight.

