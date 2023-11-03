Koffee with Karan Season 8 promo reveals new pairs in Kareena Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Kajol-Rani Mukerji, Ananya-Sara. Watch

Alia and Kareena

After Alia and Kareena recently got together to shoot a commercial and expressed their desire to work together in a film, their fans started bombarding Karan to cast them. Kareena also agreed that the onus falls on Karan. Now, the filmmaker has brought them together, but only to share the Koffee couch. In the minor glimpse of the episode we see in the new promo, Kareena tells Alia that she's a “director's actor,” to which Karan replies hilariously, “You're no one's actor. You're your own actor.”

Ananya and Sara

Reports had suggested the next episode would feature Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. Now, in the glimpse that we saw in the new promo, when Karan asks Sara in the Rapid Fire round the one thing Ananya has that she doesn't, she replied, “A Night Manager,” referring to Aditya Roy Kapur's popular show on Hotstar. Ananya blushes and responds cryptically, “I'm feeling very Ananya ‘Coy’ Kapur.”

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty

After collaborating with fellow filmmaker Rohit Shetty for new instalments of the latter's cop universe, Karan invited Rohit and his Singham Again actor Ajay Devgn on his chat show. In the promo, Ajay is seen recalling his old rivalry with Karan, most memorably during the 2016 Ae Dil Hai Mushkil vs Shivaay clash.

Rani and Kajol

Cousins Rani Mukerji and Kajol first appeared together on the premiere episode of Season 2, along with Shah Rukh Khan. While Karan has clarified that Shah Rukh isn't appearing on the Koffee couch this season, Rani and Kajol will make up for their Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-star's absence. In the promo, both the actors are seen going at Karan, as Kajol says ‘humble’ is not his ‘middle name’ and Rani promises to expose Karan.

A new episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 drops on Disney+ Hotstar at midnight every Thursday.

