Konkona Sen Sharma says there is ‘motherhood penalty’ for working moms in industry: ‘Fathers become senior’

During the interview, Konkona said, “I genuinely want to say that in today’s day and age, there is a certain motherhood penalty in any industry, which happens. It’s called the fatherhood premium and the motherhood penalty. Because what happens is that fathers, as they have children and they become more and more senior, they earn more and more. But for women with every child, there is a financial setback because you’re not able to kind of participate in the way society expects you to or for that matter what the office work demands.”

‘Governments will have to kind of change policies for working mothers’

She went on to add, “Now what’s going to happen ultimately is that women are not incentivized to have children at all because it’s becoming more and more difficult. You know, to participate in the work life, and to be a good mother at the same time is becoming more and more difficult. So, I feel that this is something that eventually the governments will have to kind of change policies for working mothers. Otherwise it’s not going to happen.”

Konkona got married to Ranvir Shorey in 2010. They separated in 2015 and divorced in 2020. They have a son named Haroon.

