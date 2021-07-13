Krishna Shroff says brother Tiger Shroff’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani is ‘like an older sister’ to her

Krishna Shroff shares a great bond with her brother Tiger Shroff’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. The two women are often seen chilling together and show their love on each other’s Instagram posts. In a new interview, Krishna talked about how she considers Disha her ‘older sister’.

Disha Patani has been rumoured to be in a relationship with Tiger Shroff ever since they shot for the music video of Befikra in 2016. Though they often go on lunch dates and even exotic vacations together, they have maintained that they are just good friends.

In an interview with Zoom, Krishna Shroff said that Disha is quite similar to Tiger. “My brother is also my best friend. We get along so well. So it just makes sense that I and Disha get along. She’s a very easy going person, she’s very simple in a world that could be complicated or change a person. She’s grounded and down to earth and very real. And I think that’s what I resonate with. Because I strive to be the same way. So I think in that sense we are very similar,” she said.

Krishna said that even though Disha is younger, she considers her an elder sister that she seeks advice from. She said, “To be honest, she is like an older sister to me. I think she is a couple of months younger but I always feel like she’s older (laughs). Because I get some really sound advice from her even though she’s very much an introvert and has probably experienced a lot more in life, personally in that sense. But I will always go for advice and she’s always been there like an older sister that I have never had.”

Krishna added that Disha has ‘always had (her) back’ and the two encourage each other, instead of trying to tear each other down.

Earlier this month, Krishna made her music video debut with Kinni Kinni Vaari. Disha cheered her on and commented on her Instagram post, “Wohoo killing it kishu.” The two, along with Tiger, also celebrated Disha’s birthday together last month.