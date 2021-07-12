Krishna Shroff recalls her ‘first love’ she was in a live-in relationship with: ‘Only time I felt heartache’

Krishna Shroff reminisced about her first-ever relationship and said that though it ‘wasn’t a messy breakup’, she ‘felt heartache’. She said that the relationship was a serious one and lasted for three years.

Krishna Shroff is the daughter of actor Jackie Shroff and producer Ayesha Shroff. She is the younger sister of actor Jackie Shroff. However, she has no inclination towards Bollywood and launched a chain of mixed martial arts gyms in 2019.

In an interview with IndianExpress.com, Krishna recalled her ‘first love’. She said, “We were together for three years. It was a serious relationship. We moved in together, we lived together, travelled the world together, worked together. It wasn’t a messy breakup. We just mutually grew apart. And we both decided to move on.”

“That was truly the only time I felt heartache but it motivated me to better myself. I diverted all that energy that I was putting into the relationship on myself. And when I did that, I was unstoppable. That is when my fitness journey began and my life changed for better. So, I am grateful for all that experience,” she added.

Also read | Arjun Kapoor says he wanted to do Kapoor & Sons, still teases Shakun Batra: ‘Tune Arjun Kapoor ko nahi liya but…’

Most recently, Krishna was in a relationship with basketball player Eban Hyams. After a year of being together, they broke up last year. She shared the news on Instagram Stories last November and requested fan clubs to not tag them in posts anymore.

“All you fan clubs are cute and all. But please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren’t together anymore. So stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public,” Krishna wrote. She also deleted all her pictures with him.

Meanwhile, Krishna recently made her debut in a music video that also features Johnny Lever’s daughter Jamie Lever and Jannat Zubair. The new music video is titled Kinni Kinni Vaari.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON