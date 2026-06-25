...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Kriti Sanon dismisses comparisons with Deepika Padukone in Cocktail 2: ‘It doesn’t make sense’

Kriti Sanon discussed her role in Cocktail 2, addressing comparisons to Deepika Padukone's Veronica. 

Jun 25, 2026 11:36 am IST
Written by Vibha Maru
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Deepika Padukone's Veronica was the star of Cocktail (2012). Her role was so influential in the film that Saif Ali Khan recently revealed that many male actors refused to star opposite her for fear of being overshadowed. Kriti Sanon plays Ally in Cocktail 2, a character who exudes a similar energy to Veronica—carefree, unhinged, disruptive, yet deeply emotional. The comparisons between the two characters were unavoidable, and Kriti recently admitted that she knew that going into the film.

Kriti on comparisons with Deepika

Kriti Sanon on being compared to Deepika Padukone.

In a recent interaction with Filmfare, Kriti spoke about being compared to Deepika and how she didn't let that come in the way of playing Ally honestly.

She said, “Do I expect it? Yes, I do. It’s kind of obvious, as I’m doing a film which is a franchise to the film that she’s done before. The characters, somewhere, have a similar energy of being slightly disruptive, unhinged and free-spirited. But Ally and Veronica are so different, and I’m glad that they’re different. Why would I play the same character that Deepika has already done? That doesn’t make sense. That’s what’s fresh about Cocktail 2. It’s a completely different story with completely different conflicts and different characters. Ally has her own personality, even though it may seem like it’s coinciding somewhere. She’s a completely different person from Veronica.”

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 is a spiritual sequel to Cocktail and stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The film has performed decently at the box office, with its India net collections standing at 66.15 crore after six days of release.

 
kriti sanon
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kriti Sanon dismisses comparisons with Deepika Padukone in Cocktail 2: ‘It doesn’t make sense’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.