Kriti Sanon dismisses comparisons with Deepika Padukone in Cocktail 2: ‘It doesn’t make sense’

Deepika Padukone's Veronica was the star of Cocktail (2012). Her role was so influential in the film that Saif Ali Khan recently revealed that many male actors refused to star opposite her for fear of being overshadowed. Kriti Sanon plays Ally in Cocktail 2, a character who exudes a similar energy to Veronica—carefree, unhinged, disruptive, yet deeply emotional. The comparisons between the two characters were unavoidable, and Kriti recently admitted that she knew that going into the film.

Kriti on comparisons with Deepika

Kriti Sanon on being compared to Deepika Padukone.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a recent interaction with Filmfare, Kriti spoke about being compared to Deepika and how she didn't let that come in the way of playing Ally honestly.

She said, “Do I expect it? Yes, I do. It’s kind of obvious, as I’m doing a film which is a franchise to the film that she’s done before. The characters, somewhere, have a similar energy of being slightly disruptive, unhinged and free-spirited. But Ally and Veronica are so different, and I’m glad that they’re different. Why would I play the same character that Deepika has already done? That doesn’t make sense. That’s what’s fresh about Cocktail 2. It’s a completely different story with completely different conflicts and different characters. Ally has her own personality, even though it may seem like it’s coinciding somewhere. She’s a completely different person from Veronica.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Kriti on constant comparisons between female leads {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kriti on constant comparisons between female leads {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kriti also admitted that she doesn't pay heed to constant comparisons with other actresses and shared that the key is to be secure within yourself. She said, “If you’re secure in yourself, none of it matters. These are just traction-related conversations, which people use to make others feel insecure. Everyone brings something different to the table. There’s no one way of doing a scene. The only race that I’m in is that I want to do better than what I have done before. I genuinely want to grow and I want the next performance to feel like, ‘Oh, this is her best,’ or ‘This is better than the previous one’. That is an achievement to me because that charts my growth.” About Cocktail 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kriti also admitted that she doesn't pay heed to constant comparisons with other actresses and shared that the key is to be secure within yourself. She said, “If you’re secure in yourself, none of it matters. These are just traction-related conversations, which people use to make others feel insecure. Everyone brings something different to the table. There’s no one way of doing a scene. The only race that I’m in is that I want to do better than what I have done before. I genuinely want to grow and I want the next performance to feel like, ‘Oh, this is her best,’ or ‘This is better than the previous one’. That is an achievement to me because that charts my growth.” About Cocktail 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 is a spiritual sequel to Cocktail and stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The film has performed decently at the box office, with its India net collections standing at ₹66.15 crore after six days of release.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON