Kriti Sanon on completing 7 years in Bollywood: 'Challenging but very satisfying'
Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon on Sunday completed seven years in the film industry. Her debut film Heropanti, which also turned seven, had released on May 23, 2014.
The 30-year-old actor currently has one of the best line-ups in the industry with seven big-budget films to her name. It also shows how far Kriti has come in such a short span of time.
Expressing excitement about her upcoming films, the star shared, "As an actor, I crave to get diverse roles to be able to explore sides and worlds that I haven't done before. I'm fortunate to have gotten opportunities in such different genres."
She added, "It's challenging but very satisfying and I hope I'm able to do justice to all. I am probably in the most exciting phase of my career so far."
Kriti became a household name with memorable characters like Bitti, Dimpy, Ishita, Parvati Bai and Rashmi among many others, that she portrayed onscreen, in a short period of time.
She has quite a few interesting roles coming up, from the role of Sita in the mythology drama Adipurush with Prabhas to a glamorous and grunge role of Jassi in the action flick in Ganapath. She will also be seen in a horror flick for the first time in Bhediya with Varun Dhawan.
Kriti will also be seen as a lead actor in the film, Mimi where she will be seen playing a mother. The actor also has Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar and quirky comedy Hum Do Hamaare Do pairing with Rajkummar Rao besides another unannounced film in her kitty.