Kriti Sanon remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on birth anniversary with sweet memory of him ‘smiling like a child’

Kriti Sanon paid tribute to her close friend and Raabta co-star, the late Sushant Singh Rajput, with a sweet memory. She shared a happy picture of him and said that she will always remember him ‘smiling like a child’.

“This is how I’ll remember you.. Smiling like a child! Happy Birthday Sush. I hope you are smiling and at peace wherever you are,” Kriti captioned a picture of Sushant posing next to a pillar on Instagram.

Shraddha Kapoor, who worked with Sushant in Chhichhore, shared a still from the film on her Instagram stories along with a heart emoji.

Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram story.

Sushant died on June 14. Kriti and Shraddha were among the few from the film fraternity to attend his funeral.

Kriti lambasted certain sections of the media for their insensitive reporting and knocking on the car of her door to get clearer photos and bytes. “Funeral is a very private and personal affair.. Lets put Humanity before our profession! I request media to either not be present there or at least maintain some dignity and distance. Behind the starry glitter and the so-called glamour, we are normal human beings with the same feelings as you have.. Don’t forget that,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Kriti remembered Sushant when she was diagnosed with Covid-19 last year and watched Raabta in quarantine. She was also overwhelmed with emotion when she watched his final film, Dil Bechara, a month after his death.

Sharing a glimpse of the end credits of Dil Bechara, which featured several behind-the-scenes and candid pictures of Sushant on the sets, Kriti wrote, “Its not Seri! And it will never sink in.. This broke my heart..again... In Manny, i saw YOU come alive in so so many moments.. i knew exactly where you had put in a bit of yourself in the character..And as always, your most magical bits were your silences.. those bits where you said nothing and yet u said so much!”