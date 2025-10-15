Kriti Sanon says it is ‘high time’ to invest in women’s health, delivers impactful speech at World Health Summit

Kriti Sanon delivered an impactful speech at World Health Summit, spotlighting women’s health as a catalyst for equality and growth. She is UNFPA India’s Honorary Ambassador for Gender Equality, and is also the first Indian celebrity to address the World Health Summit (WHS) in Berlin. Her keynote was titled “Women’s Health – Global Wealth: Catalyzing Returns on Bold Investments.” The actor shared snippets from her speech and talked about her experience on Instagram. Kriti Sanon became the first Indian celebrity to address the World Health Summit (WHS) in Berlin.

What Kriti said in her speech

In a part of her speech, Kriti said how women are 50% more likely than men to be misdiagnosed after a heart attack. She also shared that in the area of car safety, women are 40% likely to be seriously injured in car crashes because for decades crash-dash dummies were designed on the basis of the average man. highlighted the urgent need to prioritize women's health, which remains chronically underfunded despite representing half the world's population. She shared data underscoring the economic imperative of investing in women’s health: for every $300 million invested, the return is $13 billion. Every dollar yields at least nine dollars in economic gains.

In the caption, she wrote: "Women make up for half the humanity! It’s high time we invest in women’s health and include them Equally while testing medicines, healthcare and safety technologies!

Had the pleasure and honour of being a keynote speaker at the World Health Summit as UNFPA India’s honorary ambassador for Gender Equality. Glad I could throw some light on a topic that needs all the attention- Women’s health. 🙏🏻 It was a pleasure meeting Madame Executive Director UNFPA Ms. Diene Keita — the warmth in your aura and hope in your voice is infectious ma’am!"

On the work front, Kriti will be seen next in Tere Ishq Mein, which also stars Dhanush. The teaser of the film, which was released a few days ago, caught the attention of many on social media. It will be released on November 28.