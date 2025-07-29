Search
Tue, Jul 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Kriti Sanon's beauty brand Hyphen crosses 400 crore in revenue on 2nd birthday

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Published on: Jul 29, 2025 04:00 pm IST

Kriti Sanon celebrates her 35th birthday in St Tropez while her beauty brand Hyphen marks two successful years with ₹400 crore revenue.

It's a double celebration for Kriti Sanon this year. The actor recently turned 35 and her beauty brand Hyphen turned two. With that, the company has unveiled just how well they have been performing in the market. Tarun Sharma, co-founder and CEO, Hyphen, said that the brand generated 400 crore in revenue in two years.

Kriti Sanon's beauty brand Hyphen has served 4 million customers.
Kriti Sanon's beauty brand Hyphen has served 4 million customers.

Hyphen: A revenue update

“Crossing ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) of 400 crore in gross revenue on the second birthday of HYPHEN and having a loyal customer base of 60% repeat consumers - it's been nothing short of incredible. From 1 million to 4 million consumers in just a year, across 19,000+ pin codes, this has been possible because we understood the consumer, created a category and chose the correct sales channel, alongside a sharp product strategy with data-driven execution,” he has said.

Hyphen was launched on Kriti's 33th birthday in July, 2023. Reflecting on the journey, Kriti shared, “The past two years have been nothing short of incredible. Building HYPHEN from scratch has been one of the most personal and fulfilling journeys of my life. Watching it grow from an idea into a brand that so many of the consumers now trust and love — still feels surreal. I am so grateful to every single person who has believed in us and has chosen to HYPHEN us in their lives! This is only the beginning, where we continue to hyphen skincare with innovation and grow alongside a community that makes it all so worth it. Happy 2 years to us!”

What's next for Kriti

Kriti is also enjoying a good movie career. Her last movie, Do Patti with Kajol featured her in double roles and was a success on Netflix. She will be seen next in Tere Ishk Mein with Dhanush.

The actor rang in her 35th birthday in St Tropez with her sister Nupur and rumoured boyfriend Karan Bahia.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kriti Sanon's beauty brand Hyphen crosses 400 crore in revenue on 2nd birthday
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On