Kriti Sanon's beauty brand Hyphen crosses 400 crore in revenue on 2nd birthday

It's a double celebration for Kriti Sanon this year. The actor recently turned 35 and her beauty brand Hyphen turned two. With that, the company has unveiled just how well they have been performing in the market. Tarun Sharma, co-founder and CEO, Hyphen, said that the brand generated ₹400 crore in revenue in two years. Kriti Sanon's beauty brand Hyphen has served 4 million customers.

Hyphen: A revenue update

“Crossing ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) of ₹400 crore in gross revenue on the second birthday of HYPHEN and having a loyal customer base of 60% repeat consumers - it's been nothing short of incredible. From 1 million to 4 million consumers in just a year, across 19,000+ pin codes, this has been possible because we understood the consumer, created a category and chose the correct sales channel, alongside a sharp product strategy with data-driven execution,” he has said.

Hyphen was launched on Kriti's 33th birthday in July, 2023. Reflecting on the journey, Kriti shared, “The past two years have been nothing short of incredible. Building HYPHEN from scratch has been one of the most personal and fulfilling journeys of my life. Watching it grow from an idea into a brand that so many of the consumers now trust and love — still feels surreal. I am so grateful to every single person who has believed in us and has chosen to HYPHEN us in their lives! This is only the beginning, where we continue to hyphen skincare with innovation and grow alongside a community that makes it all so worth it. Happy 2 years to us!”

What's next for Kriti

Kriti is also enjoying a good movie career. Her last movie, Do Patti with Kajol featured her in double roles and was a success on Netflix. She will be seen next in Tere Ishk Mein with Dhanush.

The actor rang in her 35th birthday in St Tropez with her sister Nupur and rumoured boyfriend Karan Bahia.