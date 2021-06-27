KRK criticises Shah Rukh Khan's rumoured project: 'Atlee doesn’t know anything about Hindi audience choice'

After sharing his thoughts on Salman Khan, Kamaal R Khan has talked about Shah Rukh Khan. The self-proclaimed critic, also known as KRK, shared his thoughts on the reports suggesting Shah Rukh is collaborating with Tamil director Atlee.

Reports have been doing the rounds suggesting that Shah Rukh Khan would be teaming up with Atlee. The South Indian filmmaker has helmed movies such as Vijay's Bigil and Mersal, and Nayanthara's Raja Rani.

In a series of tweets posted on Sunday, KRK shared his take on Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee tie-up. "I really can’t understand that why SRK is doing a film with south director #Atlee who doesn’t know anything about Hindi audience choice. This is the biggest problem of #SRK that he is trusting makers instead of story. People won’t accept him in masala films like #Pathan etc," he first tweeted.

"Even #SRK is doing same mistake like other stars that he doesn’t want to become old man at the age of 56 years also. He wants to do only Bholu cute boy role, which ppl won’t digest. Bollywood actors are having phobia of doing young boy role to get young actress in the film," KRK said in a follow-up tweet.

KRK followed his criticism with a praise for the actor and said that Shah Rukh has the capability of bringing in box office collection of ₹500 crore, provided he picks the right script.

"#SRK is brilliant actor and he still can give big hit film of 500Cr business if he does right film. But unfortunately he is doing wrong films. I really love him, so I feel really bad for his choice of bad films. And he will get angry like other actors when I will give bad review," he added.

KRK talks about Shah Rukh Khan's rumoured project with Atlee.

KRK's latest verdict on Shah Rukh has come amid his legal battle with Salman Khan. The Deshdrohi actor was recently slammed with a defamation case by Salman Khan's lawyers. The case was filed by the actor's legal team over allegations of money laundering against Salman. KRK maintained that it was his unfavourable review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai that got him in trouble.