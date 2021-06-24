KRK on interim order banning him from defamatory posts on Salman Khan: ‘I just review films honestly and I will do’

Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK, has claimed that he is yet to receive a copy of the court order as it was reported that he has been temporarily restrained from uploading any defamatory content against Salman Khan on social media. KRK insisted that he has never said anything defamatory about Salman and only shares honest reviews of his films.

Last month, Salman Khan sued Kamaal R Khan aka KRK for defamation. While KRK said it was in retaliation to an unfavourable review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman’s lawyers maintained that the suit was in response to allegations of corruption and money laundering against Being Human.

According to PTI, a Mumbai court on Wednesday temporarily restricted KRK from sharing any defamatory posts or videos on Salman. This temporary injunction shall continue till the final disposal of the suit. “A good reputation is an element of personal security and is protected by the Constitution equally with the right to the enjoyment of life, liberty and property,” the court held.

The court found that KRK exceeded the boundary of freedom and made prima facie libellous remarks on Salman’s films which are ‘actionable’. “If the defendant (Kamaal Khan) is permitted to continue the use of such defamatory words against the plaintiff (Salman Khan) they will cause irreparable loss to the image of plaintiff in the society,” it said. The case has been adjourned till August 2.

Reacting to the development, KRK wrote on Twitter, “Till now, I have not received Court order copy but I read in media reports that court has asked me to not say anything defamatory against #Salmankhan! I have never said anything defamatory in the past and I won’t say in the future also. I just review films honestly and I will do.”

“I just want to inform media that I haven’t received court order copy till now. But if the order will be unsatisfactory, then I will go to High Court and even supreme Court. I will fight to protect my rights of freedom of speech. Thanks!” he added in another tweet.

Without naming Salman, KRK also conducted a poll on Twitter, asking fans if they thought ‘VFX wala buddha actor (an elderly actor who resorts to using VFX)’ was ‘scared’ of his reviews. He then wrote, “Dekho VFX wale Dudhav actor, Aap kuch Bhi Karlo, Main Aapka career Toh 100% Kha Jaaoonga! Ye Meri Guarantee Hai (See, you old actor who uses VFX, I will 100% destroy your career, no matter what you do. This is my guarantee)!”

Meanwhile, KRK claimed in an earlier tweet that more than 20 people from Bollywood called to extend their support to him in his legal battle with Salman. “Now I don’t care, what will be the result. But I will fight for all those people. I can’t allow so many people to get disappointed. I won’t break their trust,” he had added.

(With inputs from PTI)