Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / KRK says Arjun Kapoor called him, is his only 'real friend' in Bollywood: 'I will never criticise your film'
bollywood

KRK says Arjun Kapoor called him, is his only 'real friend' in Bollywood: 'I will never criticise your film'

Kamaal Rashid Kapoor said that Arjun Kapoor talked to him over phone. He promised never to criticise Arjun's movies again.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 07:49 AM IST
KRK has called Arjun Kapoor a 'real mard'.

Actor Kamaal Rashid Khan, also known for sharing film reviews on YouTube, has called actor Arjun Kapoor his 'real friend' in Bollywood. Kamaal said on Saturday that Arjun called him and they had a 'long discussion'.

Taking to Twitter, Kamaal wrote, "Thank you so much @arjunk26 Bhai for your call and long discussion. Now I understood that you are only my real friend in Bollywood. And you are only real MARD who is not scared of anyone. Now I will never ever criticise your film."

Kamaal is currently in midst of a feud with actor Salman Khan and his supporters in the industry. He said that after he shared an unfavourable review to Salman's film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman's lawyers slapped a defamation case against him. However, the lawyers have maintained that the case is for the allegations of money laundering he has levelled against the actor.

While Kamaal had at first said that he will no longer review Salman's film, he later backtracked on his words, saying that he will bring Salman 'to streets' and will make a 'television actor' of him.

Also read: Step inside Himesh Reshammiya’s sprawling home, don’t miss wife Sonia Kapoor’s unique kitchen rules

He had earlier also thanked a 'Govinda' in a tweet for his support. However, after actor Govinda clarified that he never had any chat with Kamaal, the latter said in a tweet that the 'Govinda' he was talking about was actually a friend with the same name. "Please note Mr. Govind Arun Ahuja @govindaahuja21, I didn’t tag you because I was not talking about you. I was talking about my friend, who’s real name Govinda. So I can’t help if media people make news about you." However, in his new tweet about Arjun, Kamaal did tag the actor.

Arjun was last seen in Sardar Ka Grandson, which did not receive positive reviews from critics. He, however, is receiving praise for his performance in Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arjun kapoor kamaal r khan kamaal rashid khan salman khan

Related Stories

bollywood

KRK reveals names of Bollywood stars whom he calls 'brother', list includes Salman Khan's friend Sanjay Dutt

PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 10:42 AM IST
bollywood

KRK clarifies ‘Govinda bhai’ tweet was not about Govinda: ‘Can’t help if media people make news’

UPDATED ON JUN 04, 2021 08:15 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Jealous cat tries stopping its hooman from calling another feline. Watch

Woman shares what happened when she asked dad for coconut water. It’s wholesome

Reporter goes live on TV wearing shots under his suit. Pic goes viral

Tina Ambani posts heartfelt note on husband Anil Ambani’s birthday
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
RBI Monetary Policy
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP