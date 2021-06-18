KRK targets 'barwi fail' Kangana Ranaut, pretends to weep as he mocks her in new video

Kamaal R Khan, aka KRK, courted controversy yet again by posting a video about actor Kangana Ranaut's attempts to get her passport renewed. In a new video shared on his YouTube channel, KRK described Kangana as 'barwi fail, nafrat mein PHD (twelfth-fail, expert in spreading hate)'.

KRK said that Kangana Rananut is facing difficulties in getting her passport renewed because of the ongoing court cases against her. KRK himself has been sued for defamation by actor Salman Khan.

Kangana had spoken about her passport renewal request being denied by the local passport authority in Mumbai on the grounds that she had an FIR registered against her by the Bandra police on charges of sedition. She took to her Koo account, and later to Instagram, to comment on the ongoing matter.

KRK summarised the story in his video and said that Kangana told the judge that she is a 'four-time National Award-winner, Padma Shri who knows everything'. He added, again speaking as Kangana, "Woh chaar National Award kya setting kar ke jeete hain mujhe hi pata hai (Only I know what strings I've had to pull to win my four National Awards).'

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to hear Kangana's plea, calling the application vague. The court allowed her to amend the application and posted the hearing in the matter on June 25.

Earlier in the week, KRK in a tweet wrote that those criticising him for calling Kangana 'didi (sister)' are 'idiots'. “Some idiots are having objection for calling #KanganaRanaut Deedi. Deedi means sister. It has nothing to do with age. Is it clear idiots?” he wrote.

Salman has sued KRK for defamation, although KRK maintains that it is in retaliation for his negative review of Salman's latest film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Separately, KRK complained to the Mumbai Police on Twitter that singer Mika Singh had used his likeness without his permission in the music video for a diss track. Mika and KRK are involved in a Twitter feud over the Salman situation.