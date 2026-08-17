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Kunickaa Sadanand joins Jharkhand student protest amid JPSC-JSSC row, urges government to be ‘transparent, accountable’

Bigg Boss 19's Kunickaa Sadanand visited the protest site in Ranchi on Sunday and spoke to the students who who had been on hunger strike.

Published on: Aug 17, 2026, 12:54:21 IST
Written by Monica Yadav
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Actor Kunickaa Sadanand has shown her support for the students staging protest against the irregularities in the recruitment examination process in Jharkhand. visited the protest site at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi on Sunday and spoke to the students who who had been on hunger strike. As the agitation has entered its fourth week, she urged the state government to listen to the students and address their concerns.

Kunickaa Sadanand joins Jharkhand protest over exam row, urges govt to act on students’ demands.
Kunickaa Sadanand joins Jharkhand protest over exam row, urges govt to act on students’ demands.

She had earlier joined a demonstration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, which was led by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) following which Dharmendra Pradhan had resigned from his position of Education Minister.

Kunickaa Sadanand appeals to government

Speaking to ANI, Kunickaa said the government needs to be more open and responsive towards the protesting students. She stressed that the aspirants are only asking for a fair chance and deserve to be heard.

Deep Dive

What are the main demands of the students protesting in Jharkhand regarding the JPSC-JSSC examinations?

The students are demanding a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC recruitment exams, cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, and accountability for those involved in the recruitment scam.

Why is Kunickaa Sadanand supporting the students' protest in Jharkhand?

Kunickaa Sadanand supports the students' protest as she believes they deserve a fair chance and urges the government to be more transparent and accountable in addressing their demands.

How has the Jharkhand government responded to the ongoing protests by students?

The Jharkhand government has invited the protesting students for multiple rounds of talks to address their concerns and has assured that investigations into the alleged irregularities will be impartial.
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She told the publication, “My message is to the government: please be transparent, accountable, and listen to these children. They are asking for an opportunity, which is their right. My message to students is that they cannot solve an issue that has been going on for 20 years overnight. They must give the government time and take a solid promise from them in writing. Only then will this be solve.”

Why are students protesting?

As many as 19 people have been arrested by the CID of Jharkhand in connection with the recruitment racket case. According to the investigating agency, it is presumed that the racket involved approximately 40 crore.

The students have warned of staging a sit-in protest outside the house of Chief Minister Hemant Soren at Ranchi on August 20 if their demands are not met. The government, on its part, has called the agitating students for yet another round of talks on Monday. It will be the seventh such attempt to resolve the dispute.

The agitation also spread across Jharkhand on Sunday, with protesters burning effigies of Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in all 24 districts. As the students continue their protest and another round of talks approaches, it remains to be seen whether the government can finally find a way forward.

About Kunickaa Sadanand

Kunickaa Sadanand is a seasoned actor who has featured in many Hindi movies and television shows. Some of her movie performances include Khiladi, Beta, Gumrah, King Uncle, Mohra, Koyla, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Page 3. Her television appearances have been in shows like Swabhimaan, Adalat, Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls, Akbar Birbal and Kaal Bhairav Rahasya. She made a comeback into the limelight recently when she was seen on Bigg Boss 19 and also hosts her own podcast on YouTube.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Monica Yadav

Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.

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