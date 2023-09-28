Kusha Kapila fumbles when questioned about relationship advice, gives message to trolls

Actor Kusha Kapila has responded when asked whom she takes relationship advice from. Speaking with Curly Tales, Kusha also gave a message to the trolls. Kusha parted ways with her husband Zorawar Ahluwalia in June this year. (Also Read | Kusha Kapila on her divorce being dissected online)

Kusha talks about relationship advice

Kusha Kapila's film Thank You For Coming will release in theatres next month.(Getty Images via AFP)

Kusha was asked whom would she approach to take relationship advice. The actor laughed and fumbled before replying, "I don't know. My friends." When asked about the 'way to her heart', Kusha replied "through conversations".

Kusha has message for trolls

She was asked if she had a message for trolls. Kusha replied with a smile, "Karte raho, hum apna karte rahenge (You keep doing yours, we will keep doing ours). We both have a job to do." Kusha chose Italy when asked about the one place where she would like to stay.

Kusha earlier spoke about being a public person

Recently, talking with Zoom, she said, “I do understand that this is a part of being a public person like if you’re profiting off being a public person, I understand that this is now a part of that. Kuch toh log kahenge logon ka kaam hai kehna (it is the job of the people to comment) and which was going to happen. I think my life now is in the service of making my skin thicker and thicker every day. And that’s just what I work towards literally every day I have to be immune, I have to be thick-skinned and the scars will begin to heal soon enough."

Kusha issued clarification on dating Arjun Kapoor

A few weeks ago, Kusha reacted after reports emerged that she was dating actor Arjun Kapoor. A Free Press Journal report also quoted her as saying, “Every time I read sh*t about myself I just hope and pray ki meri mummy na padh le yeh aab. Unki social life has taken a big hit (hope my mother does not read it).”

Kusha's films

Kusha was recently seen with Shilpa Shetty in Sukhee. It also stars Chaitanya Chaudhary, Amit Sadh, and Kiran Kumar in pivotal roles. The film is hit theatres on September 22. Sukhee marks the directorial debut of Sonal Joshi and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Shikhaa Sharma.

Apart from Sukhee, Kusha will be seen in Thank You For Coming. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Natasha Rastogi, Gautmik, Sushant Divgikar, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia, and Karan Kundrra. Recently, the movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2023. Karan Boolani has directed the film, which will be out on October 6.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.