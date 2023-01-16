Kuttey box office day 3 collection: Arjun Kapoor film's first weekend earnings are even less than Varisu Hindi version

Aasmaan Bhardwaj's directorial debut Kuttey failed to make a dent on its first weekend. The multi-starrer featuring Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Radhika Madan, Shardul Bhardwaj and Kumud Mishra, only earned ₹3.35 crore nett. The first weekend collections were less than Varisu's Hindi version which made ₹3.80 crore nett. The Tamil film stars Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna. (Also read: Kuttey box office day one collection: Arjun Kapoor and Tabu's film has a slow start, opens at ₹1.07 crore)

The Hindi film, which is the first major release of the year for the industry, had a less than great start on opening day on Friday. It opened with ₹1.07 crore nett at the box office. On Saturday, it had a slight increase with ₹1.20 crore nett but followed that up with another drop on Sunday with ₹1.05 crore nett. The holiday weekend which saw the celebrations of festivals like Makar Sankranti, Lohri and Pongal did not bring any extra audiences for the heist thriller.

Aasmaan's film follows three different gangs who make their own plans to rob a money van and end up crossing one another. The Hindi film features, with a score by Vishal Bhardwaj, is set in Mumbai and divided into three sections to tell its story. Veteran filmmaker Gulzar has penned the lyrics. Kuttey is produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj.

The Hindustan Times review of the film stated, "Amid this mixed bag of performances, what truly stands out in Kuttey is the background music. The album composed by Vishal with lyrics penned by Gulzar sahab, each song seems aptly placed in the story and only takes it forward. And the way Kuttey plays out Vishal's iconic Dhan Te Nan in the background in all important scenes, is just terrific."

Last month, at the trailer launch of the film, Tabu told India Today about how her character was originally written for a male actor. But it was later changed for her. She had said, "Aasmaan is a different kind of filmmaker and there is no comparison with Vishal Bhardwaj’s films. Of course, thought and aesthetics are similar, but his cinema is different. Actually, this character was written for a male actor, but it was changed for me. It was very challenging and fun at the same time to play this character.”

