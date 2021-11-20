Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor cuddle up in poster, film gets delayed again

Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, has been postponed yet again. On Saturday, the revised release date of the movie was shared along with a brand new poster featuring the lead pair. Laal Singh Chaddha will now release on April 14 next year, on Baisakhi.

Kareena Kapoor shared the release date announcement on Instagram and wrote: “We are happy to share our new poster and our new release date.” In the new poster, Kareena and Aamir cuddle up as they shared a romantic moment. The poster is set against a backdrop of sunshine yellow mustard fields. Comments started pouring in on Kareena’s post with her sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan writing: “All the best.” Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar dropped the red heart icons.

With its Baisakhi release, Laal Singh Chaddha will clash with Prashanth Neel-directed KGF Chapter 2.

Laal Singh Chaddha was initially supposed to release on Christmas this year but the date was shifted to Valentine’s Day 2022, to make room for sports drama ’83. “Due to the delays faced as a result of the pandemic, we will be unable to release our film, Laal Singh Chaddha, this Christmas. We will now be releasing Laal Singh Chaddha on Valentine's Day 2022," read a statement shared by the film's team in September.

Kareena Kapoor wrapped up the film’s shoot during the initial days of her pregnancy last year – her second son, Jehangir Ali Khan was born in February this year. Speaking to PTI, Kareena had said: "We finished my portions during the Covid wave in Delhi. That was the first time I went on a set amid the pandemic and we followed all the protocols. It gave me the confidence that I can actually do really well when shooting films with fewer people.”

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi adaptation of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks.