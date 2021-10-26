Aamir Khan takes off mask to reveal white beard, smiles as paparazzi compliment him: ‘Nice look, sir’

Aamir Khan debuted his new look - a buzz cut and white beard - on Tuesday as he stepped out in Mumbai. He was casually dressed in a graphic T-shirt and coral-coloured shorts.

In videos shared online, Aamir could be seen giving the thumbs-up sign to the paparazzi. He then took off his mask to pose for pictures and smiled as he received compliments. “Nice look, sir,” one photographer told him, while another said, “Arre, waah.” He then got into his car and left. +

Last month, Aamir wrapped up the shoot of his next, Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the critically-acclaimed Hollywood film Forrest Gump. He will be seen in different looks in the film, which shows the journey of his character across decades.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh. The film will mark the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya.

Earlier this year, in a video shared by one of his fan clubs, Aamir talked about Laal Singh Chaddha. “Forrest Gump begins with a feather, the feather comes floating down from the sky and it goes over people’s shoulders and drives over a car, the wind kind of pushes it here and there, and Advait (Chandan), who is the director of this film, he and I often joke that when we took on this film, our lives have become like a feather — different winds are pushing us in different directions, and we are just kind of flowing with it and we are just going to figure out where we land up by the end of the film,” he said.

Aamir also made a joke about his co-star. “While the rest of the world was dealing with corona, we were dealing with corona and Kareena who was the heroine of the film, she got pregnant, another complication so we are like one more gust of wind has pushed us in another direction,” he said.

Laal Singh Chaddha, which was earlier slated for a Christmas 2021 release, will now hit the theatres on Valentine’s Day (February 14), 2022.

