Laal Singh Chaddha box office week 1 collection: Aamir Khan film's one week haul is less than KGF 2's first day earnings

Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha’s fate at the box office is going from bad to worse with each passing day. On Wednesday, the seventh day of its release, the film managed to earn just ₹1.5 crore in India, a fall of 35 percent over the previous day. This means that despite a wide release, the much-anticipated film has failed to cross ₹50 crore in its first seven days. In contrast, a few months ago, the Hindi-dubbed version of Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 had earned ₹54 crore on day one alone. Also read: R Madhavan talks about the reason behind Laal Singh Chaddha's box office failure

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya. The film opened at ₹11.70 crore, an underwhelming figure, which then proceeded to fall each subsequent day, barring a marginal increase on Sunday.

On Wednesday, the film earned only ₹1.5 crore as per a report in boxofficeindia.com. Saying that the collections are in ‘free fall’, the report added that the film isn’t expected to do much business further and will shut shop soon.

Trade analysts had earlier predicted the film would struggle to cross the ₹100-crore barrier in domestic earnings but given the recent freefall, they have revised their estimates for the film’s lifetime earnings to just about ₹60 crore or so. Given that no film of Aamir Khan has done this bad in over a decade, this has sent alarm bells ringing in the industry.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump and like the original, tells the story of a simple common man while also drawing parallels with the journey of the country in the same time period. Prior to its release, there were calls for boycott of the film on social media by some sections miffed with Aamir’s old comments on India. Insiders have said that the boycott calls, coupled with lukewarm critical response, could be contributing factors for the film’s no show at the ticket window.

