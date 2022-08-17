R Madhavan talks about the reason behind Laal Singh Chaddha's box office failure: 'People's preferences have changed'

Aamir Khan's latest release Laal Singh Chaddha has had an underwhelming time at the box office. The big-ticket film, which also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya, has failed to cross ₹50 crore in its first six days of release. The film is the latest in a long line of Bollywood films that have failed at the box office of late. On Wedne, actor R Madhavan talked about this trend and also the comparative success of films from the south. Also read: Laal Singh Chaddha box office: Aamir Khan film crashes with 75% drop

In 2022, several big-budget Hindi films like Samrat Prithviraj and Shamshera have failed at the box office. On the other hand, south films like RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, Vikram, and Vikrant Rona have minted money in the same duration. The Hindi-dubbed versions of the first two even outperformed Bollywood films.

At the teaser launch of his upcoming film Dhokha - Round D Corner in Mumbai on Wed, actor R Madhavan was asked to comment on the underwhelming performance of the recent big-ticket Hindi films, including Laal Singh Chaddha. “If we knew (why Laal Singh Chaddha didn't work), we would all be making hit films. Nobody starts off thinking that we're making a wrong film. The intent, hard work behind it is just as intense as with every film that an actor works on or doesn't. So, all the big films that have been released... the intent was to make a good film and make it work,” Madhavan told reporters.

He also added that the perception that south films are outperforming Hindi films is wrong as only a handful of films from the south industries have done so. The actor argued that it can't be called a pattern. “As far as south films are concerned, Baahubali 1, Baahubali 2, RRR, Pushpa, KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2 are the only south Indian films that have done better than movies of Hindi film actors. It is only six films, we can't call it a pattern. If good films come, they'll work.”

The actor said that he believed if good content was given to audiences, they will go and watch films in theatres, regardless of the language. He attributed the failure of Hindi films to changed preferences of audience in the post-pandemic era. “Post COVID-19, people's liking and preferences have changed... So if we make the kind of films that people will watch, with the kind of films that are coming today, we'll have to become a little bit more progressive,” he said.

Madhavan will be next seen in Kookie Gulati-directorial Dhokha – Round D Corner. The film also stars Darshan Kumaar, Aparshakti Khurana and Khushalii Kumar. The T-Series production will be released in theatres on September 23.

