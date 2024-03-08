Laapataa Ladies box office collection day 7: Kiran Rao's film mints over 6 crore in India in its opening week

Laapataa Ladies box office

The film minted ₹75 lakh on day one, ₹1.45 crore on day two, ₹1.7 crore on day three, ₹50 lakh on day four. On day five, it minted ₹55 lakh, and on day six, it earned ₹53 lakh. The film collected ₹55 lakh nett in India on its seventh day, as per early estimates. So far, the film has collected ₹6.03 crore in India. Laapataa Ladies received good reviews upon its release.

About Laapataa Ladies

The film is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. Sneha Desai has penned the screenplay and dialogues, with Divyanidhi Sharma credited for additional dialogues. It is produced by Kiran, Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. It is presented by Jio Studios and produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Kiran Rao's Kindling Productions.

Sneha Desai on Laapataa Ladies

Recently, writer Sneha Desai talked about the film with news agency PTI. She had said, "We wanted to celebrate the goodness in people. So, even though the film contains a lot a feminist message, we've not gone through the male bashing because the male characters are very good, barring a couple who are villains. There is a part of them which is so good, naive, and innocent that we wanted to celebrate."

More about Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies is a comic take on two brides in rural India who accidentally get swapped during a train journey. Set in a fictitious state called Nirmal Pradesh, Laapataa Ladies is a story of two brides Phool and Pushpa, who accidentally get swapped on a train. One is taken away home by the groom, while the other is left stranded at a railway station.

