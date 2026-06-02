Lalit Modi defends Sushmita Sen against gold digger tag, claims he was a 'kept boyfriend’: She paid for everything

When Lalit Modi made his relationship with Sushmita Sen official in 2022, the announcement sparked a social media frenzy, with many people branding the former Miss Universe a “gold digger.” Now, the businessman and IPL founder has addressed the backlash, defending Sushmita and insisting that money had nothing to do with their relationship.

Lalit Modi defends Sushmita Sen

In July 2022, it was revealed that Sushmita Sen was dating businessman and IPL founder Lalit Modi at one point.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a podcast interaction with Humans of Bombay, Lalit Modi opened up about his decision to make his relationship with Sushmita Sen public through a social media post and reflected on the whirlwind of reactions that followed.

He said he shared a special bond with Sushmita and revealed that their relationship eventually ended due to the challenges of maintaining it over long distances. However, Lalit mentioned that she continues to be one of her “dear friends”.

Lalit Modi said that Sushmita was very special to him and made him “grow into a lot of things that I am today”. He admitted that she was “very much part of” his life at that time. Talking about their break-up, Lalit said that the distance was too much for them as her career was in India and his life was in London.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} During the conversation, Lalit Modi also came to Sushmita’s defence over the “gold digger” tag that surfaced after their relationship was revealed back in 2022. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the conversation, Lalit Modi also came to Sushmita’s defence over the “gold digger” tag that surfaced after their relationship was revealed back in 2022. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Lalit said, “Please understand that Sushmita is a very beautiful and very well-to-do lady. She has more diamonds than anybody I know on the planet, and she has earned them herself. She has diamond stores. So, she is a very wealthy lady. She has done it all on her own. There wasn’t a single time that I went out with Sushmita that I had to pay for anything. She paid for everything. I was like a kept boyfriend.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lalit said, “Please understand that Sushmita is a very beautiful and very well-to-do lady. She has more diamonds than anybody I know on the planet, and she has earned them herself. She has diamond stores. So, she is a very wealthy lady. She has done it all on her own. There wasn’t a single time that I went out with Sushmita that I had to pay for anything. She paid for everything. I was like a kept boyfriend.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Sushmita is a remarkable lady and self-made lady. She will never accept anything from anybody. So when somebody says she was a gold digger, Lalit was a diamond digger. She was truly a diamond. She could have anybody on the planet she wanted. It was never about money. It was never about anything else. She can buy anything she wants, do anything she wants, without a doubt,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Sushmita is a remarkable lady and self-made lady. She will never accept anything from anybody. So when somebody says she was a gold digger, Lalit was a diamond digger. She was truly a diamond. She could have anybody on the planet she wanted. It was never about money. It was never about anything else. She can buy anything she wants, do anything she wants, without a doubt,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In 2023, Sushmita admitted that she found it amusing when people called her a ‘gold digger' for being in a relationship with Lalit Modi. In an interview with Zoom, Sushmita said, “I think it's good that those comments came to me and I could define 'gold digger'. An insult is an insult when you receive it; I don't receive it. So it went out of the window. There are certain things that are nobody's business. I don't need to say it's nobody's business, but I like the words not your business, it's so cool. FYI, single as they come I am. And that is also NYOB, none of your business. It's always nice to put it out there, very much single.”

All about Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In 2022, Lalit Modi took social media by storm when he revealed he was in a relationship with former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. He shared pictures of the couple from a vacation. Not only that, but he had also changed his Instagram bio and added ‘my love’ followed by Sushmita’s Instagram handle.

Lalit Modi has shared pictures with Susmita with a caption that read, “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure." He also tweeted, "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day," his post read.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After Lalit's post, Sushmita shared a photo with her daughters – Renee Sen and Alisah Sen. She wrote, "I am in a happy place!! Not married...No rings...Unconditionally surrounded by love. Enough clarifications given...now back to life & work!! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always...and for those who don't...its #NYOB Anyway!!! I love you Guys #duggadugga #yourstruly".

While the romance did take everyone by surprise, it did not last long. Soon, rumours of a breakup between Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen started doing the rounds. Lalit Modi never confirmed or denied those rumours, but removed everything related to the actor from his social media.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON