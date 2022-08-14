Lalit Modi shares an 'accurate piece' about 'Sushmita Sen being mum' about their relationship, online trolling and more

Last month, Lalit Modi announced on social media that he is dating Sushmita Sen. After the announcement, while Lalit was trolled for being too old to date the former Miss Universe, Sushmita was called a ‘gold digger’ by the trolls. On Saturday, Lalit shared a news article about the trolling on social media and how Sushmita has remained silent about their relationship. Also Read: Sushmita Sen's boyfriend Lalit Modi says she's 'looking hot' in new post, is 'finally' sharing pics from their holiday

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing some screenshots of a news article about him titled, ‘Lalit Modi a misunderstood victim,’ he said in the caption that it was "a very accurate piece of #journalism after a long time".

The article pointed out how Lalit was trolled for declaring his relationship with former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. A part of the article read: “People cut loose and started questioning Lalit Modi's lifestyle by creating memes and reels, further tagging him as an ‘Old man, not fit for Miss Universe'. While some netizens are also questioning why only Lalit made his relationship official, while Sushmita is mum about it. It's a clear case of reverse sexism and racial comment?” The article also mentioned how Kareena Kapoor was trolled for marrying an older Saif Ali Khan and was tagged as a ‘gold digger’ by the trolls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lalit Modi made his relationship with Sushmita official on July 14. He made the revelation while sharing a bunch of photos on his social media accounts and called Sushmita his ‘better half’. He wrote, “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon.”

Sushmita has remained silent about their relationship, but Lalit often drops sweet comments on her social media posts and has also written ‘My love Sushmita Sen’ on his Instagram bio.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON