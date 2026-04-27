Lara Dutta’s fun dance video with daughter Saira gets praise from Dia Mirza, Shilpa Shetty: ‘You still killing it’

Lara Dutta offered fans a delightful peek into her personal life as she teamed up with her daughter Saira Bhupathi for a cheerful dance reel on social media.

Lara Dutta and daughter Saira's dance video wins hearts online. (Instagram/@larabhupathi)

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The duo grooved to Kent Jones’ popular track Don’t Mind, turning a simple everyday moment into a playful video that instantly struck a chord online. Sharing the clip, Lara wrote, “The things you do to humour your progeny!!! Bordering on parent embarrassment abuse!” (Also read: Sameera Reddy's mother-in-law apologises for ‘corporate’ son Akshai Varde who mistook actor for Lara Dutta )

Lara Dutta shares dance reel with daughter Saira

In the video, both Lara and Saira embraced comfort-first styling. Lara was seen in navy leggings paired with a loose grey T-shirt, while Saira matched the easygoing energy in dark leggings and an oversized brown sweatshirt.

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{{^usCountry}} Set in a natural, at-home space, the reel felt candid and unfiltered rather than staged. The highlight was their easy chemistry, Lara bringing in humour and warmth, while Saira matched her with playful enthusiasm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Set in a natural, at-home space, the reel felt candid and unfiltered rather than staged. The highlight was their easy chemistry, Lara bringing in humour and warmth, while Saira matched her with playful enthusiasm. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} How the internet reacted {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How the internet reacted {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The video quickly garnered attention online, drawing a wave of likes and warm comments from both fans and celebrities. Industry colleagues like Dia Mirza, Deanne Panday and Kritika Kamra reacted with appreciation, while Shilpa Shetty commented, “Ha ha ha, You still killing it”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video quickly garnered attention online, drawing a wave of likes and warm comments from both fans and celebrities. Industry colleagues like Dia Mirza, Deanne Panday and Kritika Kamra reacted with appreciation, while Shilpa Shetty commented, “Ha ha ha, You still killing it”. {{/usCountry}}

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Fans were quick to praise the mother-daughter duo. One user wrote, “She has grown and looks so gorgeous,” while another added, “Saira is beautiful.” Compliments continued with comments like, “Ur daughter is stunning,” and “Omg I thought she was some Brazilian actor until I saw Lara Dutta.”

Many also reflected on how quickly Saira has grown up. One comment read, “She’s grown up so fast and lovely looking too!” while another said, “Where did the time go? I remember when she was so little.”

Some users expressed nostalgia, noting, “How time flies. Millennial fans now see Miss Universe 2000 as a mother to a grown-up daughter.” Another added, “It must feel special when people say she is the daughter of Miss Universe 2000.”

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A few playful reactions also came in, with comments like “Dance on your songs once with her,” “Lara’s fangirl forever,” and “Send her to Miss Universe.” One user even joked, “For a second I thought she was Shakira.”

Lara's personal life

Lara Dutta and former tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi welcomed their daughter Saira in 2012. Over the years, Lara has often spoken about motherhood as a deeply fulfilling part of her life, with Saira being one of her biggest sources of happiness.

Though she usually keeps her personal life low-key, such glimpses occasionally offer fans a sweet window into her bond with her daughter.

On the work front

On the work front, Lara was last seen in Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond. She will next appear in Welcome to the Jungle, starring Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Disha Patani, set for a June 2026 release. She is also reportedly part of Nitesh Tiwari’s much-anticipated Ramayana, where she is expected to play Queen Kaikeyi, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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