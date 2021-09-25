Lara Dutta reveals the one promise she made with Mahesh Bhupathi before daughter Saira's birth

Actor Lara Dutta made her acting debut with Andaaz in 2003. Since then, Lara has acted in only a handful of movies.

Last year, Lara made her web series debut with Hundred and was recently seen in Akshay Kumar's BellBottom, in which she played former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Lara married tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi in 2011 and welcomed their daughter Saira the next year.

Now, speaking to a leading daily about Mahesh and how their relationship has worked for as many years, Lara revealed a promise they made to each other. “We had made a deal when we found out that I was pregnant with Saira--that, at any given point of time, one parent will be with her. And in the last 10 years, we've managed to keep that promise. So, when I'm doing a film, Mahesh makes sure that he's with her at all times. If he's away at work--when he is actively playing on the tennis tour--I take a sabbatical and make sure that I am present in my daughter's life. As you grow, your relationship evolves. Ten years later, Mahesh and I are stronger, kind, respectful, and considerate towards each other,” she shared.

Lara also recently revealed her family's reaction on watching her in Indira Gandhi's prosthetic makeup on BellBottom sets. Speaking to Zoom TV, Lara said about Saira's reaction, "She was intrigued. She saw it come alive in front of her... She came in and she saw whole silicon on my face and said, 'Mum they are going to kill you, you can't breathe.' She was so worried. Ya, but having said that, she was also very intrigued and was like, 'Can I touch the nose, the eyebrows? Can I do this, that?'."

On Mahesh Bhupathi's reaction, Lara added, "My husband was shocked. He probably felt very unsettled with the look. He was like 'I don't want to hug you'. You don't really look like yourself."