Lara Dutta shares pics of daughter Saira watching Wimbledon final with Mahesh Bhupathi, spotting his name at venue

Lara Dutta's husband and former Tennis champion Mahesh Bhupathi and daughter Saira Bhupathi were among the many Indians who watched the Wimbledon finals this weekend. Lara has shared several pictures of Saira posing beside Mahesh's picture and name at the venue. The father-daughter duo attended the women's final in London on Saturday. Also read: Vishal Bhardwaj drops surprise first episode from his new web series adapted from Agatha Christie's novel

Mahesh Bhupathi and Saira were at the Wimbledon women's final in London.

The first picture shows a grown up Saira Bhupathi posing in front of Wimbledon champion FJ Perry's statue at the All England Club in London. She is seen in a white and green jacket paired with blue denims and floral shoes. She has her hair neatly tied at the back. The second and third picture shows with a big smile, while pointing her finger at Mahesh's picture and name displayed at the venue. It is followed by a selfie of Saira with Mahesh from the stands. It is followed by pictures of this year's Wimbledon champion Czech tennis player Marketa Vondrousova lifting the Wimbledon trophy.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Lara wrote, “One lucky girl!!!! (medal and trophy emoji) #daddysgirl #mydaddystrongest @mbhupathi #Wimbledon #WomensFinal #vondrousova #Lefthanded #CentreCourt.”

Reactions to Saira's pics from Wimbledon final

Gul Panag, Dia Mirza, stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania reacted to the post with heart emojis. A fan wrote, “She looks like her daddy. God bless her!” Another wrote, “that’s amazing for her to see.” One more commented, “Papas photo copy.” A comment also read: “Proud moment for you darling.”

Lara Bhupathi's new show and film

Lara recently saw two OTT releases. She is seen as Wilayat Hussain in Vishal Bhardwaj's web series Charlie Chopra. It is a crime drama based on mystery novel by Agatha Christie, The Sittaford Mystery.

She also saw the release of her film Ishq-e-Nadaan. It also stars Neena Gupta and Kanwaljit Singh. Directed by Avishek Ghosh, the film also stars Mohit Raina, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mrinal Dutt and Suhail Nayyar. It released on Jio Cinema on July 14. Ishq E Nadaan marks Avishek Ghosh's directorial debut. As per the synopsis, “The heart-warming romantic drama, set in a crowded metropolis, traces the journeys of its protagonists through companionship and unconditional love.”

