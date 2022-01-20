Lara Dutta wishes daughter Saira on 10th birthday with adorable pics: ‘Life's greatest blessing’

Lara Dutta's daughter Saira Bhupathi turned 10 on Thursday. The actor shared pictures with Saira, along with a heartfelt caption. Sharing two photos with Saira, Lara wrote, “And just like that.. my beautiful, funny, kind hearted little girl turns 10. My life’s greatest blessing. @mbhupathi.”

The first picture Lara posted is a throwback one, which is followed up with a new photo of Saira with her.

Actor Huma Qureshi commented on the post, and wrote, “Omg. Happy Happy Bday baby Saira.” Actor Kritika Kamra wrote, “Happy Birthday Saira,"while Tisca Chopra wrote, “Happy b’day Saira! Now you can legit wear mama’s clothes.”

As soon as Lara shared the post, her fans started reacting to it. One person wrote, “The double digits! Time flies, happiest birthday to Saira.” Another one said, “Can’t believe she’s already 10. Happy Birthday to Saira.” While one commented, “Happy Birthday Saira! May it always be magical and blessed.”

Earlier, Lara had shared a bunch of photos of Saira and her husband Mahesh Bhupathi on Instagram. She captioned the pictures, “Two peas in a duvet pod!! The ultimate ‘Netflix and chill’ duo!!”

Lara and former tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi tied the knot on February 16, 2011 in Bandra, Mumbai. Four days later, on February 20, 2011, at Sunset Point, Candolim in Goa, the couple had a church wedding. They welcomed Saira in 2012.

Lara, who was crowned Miss Universe in the year 2000, is best-known for her roles in films such as Andaaz, Bhagam Bhag, Kaal, Partner, Chalo Dilli and the Don series. She made her comeback with the Disney+ Hotstar web-series Hundred. She was later seen in Hiccups And Hookups, which also starred Prateik Babbar and Shinnova. Her last project was Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar in January.

