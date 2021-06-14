Lara Dutta: We need to ensure that we have a safe environment to go to work, and go back healthy

For many, the pandemic has turned out to be a moment to introspect, and that stands true for actor Lara Dutta as well. With the second wave of the virus crisis bringing a tsunami of disruption, she admits spending her time trying to find a sense of calm by learning to let go of the control.

“I like to be in control of things, and everything that this year, and last year, has taught me is that, ‘You are in control of nothing’. So, letting go of control has been a difficult lesson for me,” she confesses.

For Dutta, 43, accepting it and moving forward has been tough, as she shares, “Whether it’s relinquishing it into somebody else’s hands or just leaving things up to destiny, it has been difficult for me because I’m used to being a control freak”.”

There were many moments which helped her stumble upon this truth about herself, from spending days and nights with her family during lockdown to getting back to shoot with hovering fear of the virus.

“Slowly, I realised that it’s for my own physical and mental health that I should be able to just relax and let go, even if things don’t go exactly the way I envision. There are some things in life that aren’t just up to me,” Dutta, tells us.

Along with that, she also learned the importance of slowing down. “To really enjoy being in this moment, right now. I just read it somewhere, which was ‘You are never going to have this version of yourself ever again’. So, sit down and spend some time with it,” she muses.

Before the second round of lockdown, the actor was shooting non-stop since June 2020. That was scary, as she reasons, “Acting is one of the few rare professions where we can’t wear a mask to work. You can just say a prayer and cover yourself with God’s grace, and hope for the best. There is a lot of stuff happening, but we need to ensure that we have a safe environment for everybody to come to work and go back healthy and safe.”

Dutta was working on a remake of web series, Casual, when the second wave disrupted work in April. However, the former beauty queen lauds the film industry for adapting to the changing reality, with a special mention to the role OTT platforms played in it.

“The entertainment industry really has done exceptionally well during this time. When everyone has been locked down, everyone is consuming content. And you basically can’t churn it out faster than now,” notes Dutta, who also shot for Bollywood film Bell Bottom last year.