Last remaining gangster involved in Sunil Pal, Mushtaq Khan abductions surrenders, mother pleads to police to spare him

The last remaining member of a gang involved in the abduction of actor Mushtaq Khan and comedian Sunil Pal surrendered at a police station in Bijnor on Wednesday, officials said. The accused, Shubham, was accompanied by his mother when he turned himself in, officials added. Comedian Sunil Pal was allegedly abducted near Meerut earlier this year.

The mastermind of the gang, Lavi Pal alias Rahul Saini, was arrested after an encounter in which he was injured on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. (Also read: Sunil Pal on getting kidnapped: ‘It was the worst 24 hours of my life, paid around ₹8 lakh for my freedom’)

Accused's mother pleads to police

“Shubham, wanted in the kidnapping cases of actor Mushtaq Khan in Bijnor and comedian Sunil Pal in Meerut, surrendered with his mother. He carried a reward of ₹25,000 in both districts,” Assistant Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Bajpai said, adding that the accused will be interrogated and produced before the court.

Station House Officer (SHO) Uday Pratap said that Shubham's mother appealed to the police to spare his life.

According to the police, the gang responsible for the high-profile abductions consisted of 10 members. Of these, nine were apprehended by Bijnor police, while the tenth, Arjun Karnwal, was arrested by Meerut police.

Mushtaq Khan and Sunil Pal's abductions

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Jha earlier told reporters that on October 15, Lavi Pal invited film actor Mushtaq Khan to an event in Meerut on November 20, offering ₹25,000 as an advance payment and a flight ticket.

"On November 20, Khan was picked up from the Delhi airport in a car and brought to Bijnor, where he was confined in a house in Chahshiri belonging to Lavi Pal," he added. The actor managed to escape a day later.

Similarly, Sunil Pal was allegedly abducted on December 2 after being invited under the pretense of performing at an event, according to the police. The kidnappers held him hostage for nearly 24 hours and released him only after extorting ₹8 lakh in ransom.

Following this, Sunil Pal's wife registered a zero FIR in Mumbai, which was subsequently transferred to the Lal Kurti police station in Meerut.