UP Police nabs mastermind accused of kidnapping celebs Mushtaq Khan, Sunil Pal

The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested the mastermind of a gang involved in the abduction of actor Mushtaq Khan and comedian Sunil Pal, who was lured under the pretence of being invited to an event, news agency PTI reported citing officials on Monday. Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan (L) and comedian Sunil Pal were kidnapped in two separate incidents under the pretence of being invited to an event in Uttar Pradesh.

Lavi Pal, also known as Rahul Saini, was arrested after an encounter in Bijnor on Sunday night, during which he sustained injuries.

Bijnor’s Additional SP Sanjeev Kumar Bajpai on Monday said, “The main accused in the case, Lavi Pal, has been arrested in a police operation. He has been admitted to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. A country-made pistol and a few cartridges have been recovered from him. His one accomplice was successful in escaping. Action will be taken against him under the Gangster Act.”

Comedian Sunil Pal was abducted on December 2, on pretext of being invited to perform at an event. The kidnappers held him hostage for nearly 24 hours and only released him after extorting ₹8 lakhs as ransom.

Following the incident, Sunil Pal’s wife, Sarita, filed a zero FIR in Mumbai, and the case was transferred to the Lal Kurti police station in Meerut. The local police subsequently launched an investigation.

Earlier this week, Sunil Pal expressed his gratitude on social media for the swift action taken by the UP Police, the state government, and chief minister Yogi Adityanath in resolving the case.

Similarly in October, Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan, known for his role as Balloo in Anees Bazmee's Welcome, was also allegedly abducted and held hostage in Bijnor district, western Uttar Pradesh.

Police reveal details of how celebrity kidnappings unfolded

Bijnor Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Jha explained, “On October 15, the accused, posing as Rahul Saini, invited film actor Mushtaq Khan to an event in Meerut on November 20, offering ₹25,000 as an advance payment and a flight ticket.”

He added, “On November 20, Mushtaq was picked up from Delhi airport in a car and brought to Bijnor, where he was confined at a house in Chahshiri, which belonged to Lavi Pal.”

The actor managed to escape from captivity the following day. Jha said, “On the morning of November 21, when the kidnappers were asleep, Mushtaq managed to flee and sought shelter at a nearby mosque. From there, he safely returned home. His event manager, Shivam Yadav, later filed a report at Bijnor Kotwali on December 9.”

Further investigations revealed that the gang used a similar method to abduct Sunil Pal in Meerut. During Khan's abduction, transactions worth ₹2.5 lakh were made using his mobile phone. Police have already arrested six gang members but are still searching for Lavi Pal and three other suspects.

Based on a tip-off, police learned that Lavi Pal and his cousin Shubham would be arriving at Jain Farm on Mandawar Road on the night of December 22-23.

Jha stated, “When officers attempted to apprehend the duo, they opened fire. A bullet hit SHO Uday Pratap’s bulletproof jacket. In the ensuing encounter, Lavi Pal sustained a bullet injury in his leg, while Shubham managed to escape.”

Pal was arrested and taken to the district hospital for treatment.

Additional SP Sanjeev Bajpai revealed, “A country-made pistol, two cartridges, and ₹35,050 extorted during Khan's abduction were recovered from Lavi Pal.”

“There are plans to take strict action under the Gangster Act, and property acquired through criminal activities will also be seized,” he added. Earlier on December 17, both Bijnor and Meerut police had placed a ₹25,000 bounty on Lavi Pal’s arrest.

Authorities are now interrogating him to uncover details about his gang's operations and other potential targets in the film industry.

(With PTI inputs)