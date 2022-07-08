Liger song Akdi Pakdi teaser: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday set dance floor on fire, fans get 'full Telugu vibes'

Dharma Productions has released the first glimpse of a song from Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's upcoming film Liger. The song, titled Akdi Pakdi, appeared to be an energetic party number from its first teaser. Akdi Pakdi will mark the first song from the film. Also Read| Vijay Deverakonda bares it all in new Liger poster, Karan Johar reacts

Karan Johar shared the teaser video on his Instagram account on Friday with the caption, "Get ready to vibe it out with #AkdiPakdi," adding a fire emoji. Vijay and Ananya also shared it on their respective Instagram accounts, captioning it, “Lets go Boyyyysssss!!! Full. All out. Mass! Here's #AKDIPAKDI Promo.”

The teaser video started by introducing Vijay riding a rickshaw that read Liger in neon sign. The teaser then moved on to Ananya Panday, who yelled, “Let’s go boys.” Both of them performed energetic dance steps to the song separately with several background dancers, before coming together to perform the hook step on a stage.

The song will be out at 4 pm on Monday, July 11. Fans had positive reactions to the dance number. One said that the song has pure Telugu vibes and will soon become a trend. Another commented, “Dudee this is fire and Ananya and Vijay are full-on rock mode.” A third one wrote, “Both are on fire And Omg Ananya she already nailed it... her energy... For the first time, we get to see her killer moves. You go girl.”

Liger, which marks Vijay’s Bollywood debut, will release in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, it is co-produced by Karan Johar. The makers recently released Vijay’s first poster from the film, which showed him covering his modesty with a bunch of roses. The film stars Vijay as a kickboxer who went from being ‘chaiwaala’ in Mumbai to becoming a professional boxer, competing in the US.

