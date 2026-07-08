‘Live a conservative life to avoid jail’: Kangana Ranaut on claims of Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary's secret marriage

A probe is underway to verify unconfirmed reports of a marriage between Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, the two key accused in the suspected murder of builder Ketan Agarwal. The analysis of their chats hint that they had “married secretly”, months before the duo murdered the former's fiancee, a Pune police official said on Tuesday. Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has now reacted on the developments on the case and commented on modern relationships.

‘Channelise your energies in to a constructive path’

Kangana Ranaut has offered her comments on modern dating and relationships in light of the Pune murder case.

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Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana posted a report on the Pune murder case and wrote a note. It read, "WhatsApp, Instagram, dating apps, benching, ghosting, double/triple digit body counts, crumbing, seeing, testing, filters, stories, drug's, clubs all this and much more and still it's not enough."

She added, "Passion without a goal or a purpose will find many such random self destructive expressions, that's why obsession is important but with your career or some skill, to the young and the restless I want to say that channelise your energies in to a constructive path, think with an open mind but live a conservative life, that way you can avoid jail/boredom/negativity depression and many such dooms"

Kangana is a National Award-winning actor who was last seen in the film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. It is based on true events and tells the story of hospital workers who protected 400 patients during the 26/11 terrorist attacks at Mumbai’s Cama and Albless Hospital.

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Kangana via Instagram Stories.

Did Siya and Ketan marry in secret?

{{^usCountry}} Siya and Chetan are accused of killing 25-year-old Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal by allegedly pushing him off a cliff at the Lohagad fort on June 18. While Ketan and Siya were set to marry on November 18 this year, a probe is underway to verify unconfirmed reports of a marriage between Goyal and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Siya and Chetan are accused of killing 25-year-old Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal by allegedly pushing him off a cliff at the Lohagad fort on June 18. While Ketan and Siya were set to marry on November 18 this year, a probe is underway to verify unconfirmed reports of a marriage between Goyal and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary. {{/usCountry}}

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“Analysis of chats exchanged between Siya and Chetan indicates that they had secretly married. There are unconfirmed reports also about their marriage. We are verifying this claim and also checking whether the marriage was legally registered,” a senior official from the Pune Rural Police told PTI news agency.

Among the digital evidence being perused by the cops, a Snapchat message sent by Goyal to a friend is also under the scanner. In the text, the accused allegedly told her friend her marriage to Ketan was not going to take place, PTI reported. The message allegedly read: “Send your Aadhaar card front and back side photo for tickets for the wedding, which is anyway not going to take place, but still do send it.”