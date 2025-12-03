‘Look forward to retuning with 2nd movie’: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda top IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Stars of 2025 list

Saiyaara actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have toppled over biggies such as Aamir Khan and Rishab Shetty to take the top two positions on IMDb‘s Most Popular Indian Stars of 2025 list following the mega success of the romantic drama. Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara was released on July 18.

Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda take top spots

On Wednesday, IMDb announced the most popular Indian stars of 2025, based on page views from more than 250 million monthly visitors worldwide. And Ahaan and Aneet claimed the top two positions.

In the list, Aamir Khan secures the third spot, with Ishaan Khatter and Lakshya ranking fourth and fifth, respectively. Rashmika Mandanna takes the sixth position, while Kalyani Priyadarshan comes in seventh. Triptii Dimri, Rukmini Vasanth, and Rishab Shetty round out the list, placing eighth, ninth, and tenth.

Ahaan and Aneet express gratitude

Ahaan and Aneet are over the moon about securing the top spots and expressed their gratitude to Saiyaara director Mohit Suri for placing his trust in them.

Ahaan shared, “This is deeply humbling for me. To be ranked No. 1 on the list with my first film is nothing short of a dream come true and a full circle Paulo Coelho moment. But truly, if anything, this recognition makes me a little more aware of the responsibility I have towards my craft, and at the same time, it excites me for what’s to come.”

“I would like to thank my director Mohit Suri for allowing me to add to his canvas. Whatever I did on screen was a reflection of his guidance and his genius… I look forward to returning soon with my second film, and this honour is motivation enough to try and deliver a performance that will resonate deeply,” he added.

Sharing her gratitude, Aneet said, “Saiyaara changed my life in ways I am only beginning to understand, and to know that people across countries and languages connected with my work means more to me than I can explain.”

“I am deeply grateful to everyone who found something to love in Vaani. Your warmth has made this moment possible for me. I want to thank Mohit Suri for seeing something in me before I saw it in myself. The faith in his eyes on set gave me a strange, steady courage. Saiyaara made me braver as an actor,” she added.

Saiyaara became a surprise blockbuster, grossing over ₹500 crore globally and becoming the highest-grossing Indian romantic film ever. The film tells the story of a struggling and troubled musician, Krissh Kapoor, who meets an aspiring journalist and a poet, Vaani Batra (played by Aneet Padda). As they work together, they fall in love with each other. Varun Badola essayed role of Ahaan aka 'Krish Kapoor's father. The film was released on July 18.