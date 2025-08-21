'Looks like Nargis is back': Sanjay Dutt's daughter Iqra’s striking resemblance to grandmom sparks nostalgic buzz. Watch

A recent video of Iqra Dutt, daughter of actor Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt, has surfaced on social media, and fans can’t stop talking about her striking resemblance to her legendary grandmother, Nargis Dutt. Iqra Dutt was caught by paprazzi in Mumbai recently.

Iqra's outing in Mumbai

In the clip, Iqra is seen stepping out casually, dressed in a simple combo of a t-shirt and shorts, exuding grace and charm. But it wasn’t just her poise that caught the internet’s attention, it was her face, especially her expressive eyes and delicate features, that instantly reminded many of the Mother India icon.

Internet reacts

The internet wasted no time reacting to the video, with comments pouring in from fans and film enthusiasts. “Looks like Nargis ji is back,” wrote one user, echoing a sentiment shared widely across social media.

Another user quipped, “Some kids don't need DNA tests... like Shah Rukh's daughter and this one.”

Compliments continued flooding in, with remarks like: “Extremely mesmerising, beautiful girl” and “Her dad's dangerous eyes”. Another social media user wrote, “Eyes like Sanju Baba and the face of legendary grandma”. While another complimented, “She is the copy of her grandmother ”

About Iqra Dutt

Born on 21 October 2010 to Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata, Iqra has mostly stayed away from the spotlight, but seems to be slowly capturing the public eye not for any upcoming debut, but for inheriting the timeless beauty and charisma of her iconic lineage. While it remains to be seen whether she will follow in the footsteps of her father or grandmother into films, fans are already captivated by her natural screen presence.

Currently, Iqra is pursuing her studies and is reportedly attending an international school in Mumbai. Known to be creatively inclined, Iqra is reportedly interested in the arts, including dance and music, though nothing has been confirmed by the family.