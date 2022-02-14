Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Love Hostel trailer: Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey have a 'killer' Bobby Deol on their tail in film on honour killings
bollywood

Love Hostel trailer: Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey have a 'killer' Bobby Deol on their tail in film on honour killings

Love Hostel trailer: Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol star in new Zee5 film full of rage and murder.
 Love Hostel stars Bobby Deol with Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey.
Updated on Feb 14, 2022 02:58 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

The first trailer for Love Hostel is out. The new Zee5 movie stars Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey as a young, newly married couple in love. They are on the run from her murderous family, which doesn't want them together.

The couple seeks help from the police which gives them protection and a dingy ‘hostel’ to live in, safe from their vengeful families. However, Bobby Deol's evil assassin is brought in to seek out the girl and bring her back home, where the family will kill her for their twisted sense of 'honour'.

Watch the trailer here:

RELATED STORIES

Love Hostel is produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma, and is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation of a Drishyam Films production, which is all set to stream on ZEE5 from February 25. It is directed by Shanker Raman.

Sanya Malhotra said about the film, “Love Hostel was a unique journey which helped me push my boundaries and dig deeper to become one with the character. Our director, Shanker sir has been the driving force and has truly elevated the film with his deep understanding of his actors and characters. It was a terrific and an exhilarating journey and I can’t wait for audiences to meet Ashu and Jyoti”.

Also read: A Thursday trailer: Yami Gautam as a deadly kidnapper challenges PM Dimple Kapadia, Neha Dhupia is a pregnant cop. Watch

Bobby Deol said, "Dagar is a character who has his own ideologies and anyone who goes against it, faces his wrath. He is a ruthless mercenary with a cause. I loved the way the character was written, it’s unlike anything I have played before. Since the character was out of my comfort zone, it took me sometime to agree to play Dagar but I am glad we worked it out".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
sanya malhotra vikrant massey bobby deol
TRENDING TOPICS
UP Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Uttarakhand election 2022 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Valentine's Day 2022 wishes
Goa Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Valentine's Day 2022
India Covid 19 Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP