Love Hostel trailer: Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey have a 'killer' Bobby Deol on their tail in film on honour killings

The first trailer for Love Hostel is out. The new Zee5 movie stars Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey as a young, newly married couple in love. They are on the run from her murderous family, which doesn't want them together.

The couple seeks help from the police which gives them protection and a dingy ‘hostel’ to live in, safe from their vengeful families. However, Bobby Deol's evil assassin is brought in to seek out the girl and bring her back home, where the family will kill her for their twisted sense of 'honour'.

Watch the trailer here:

Love Hostel is produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma, and is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation of a Drishyam Films production, which is all set to stream on ZEE5 from February 25. It is directed by Shanker Raman.

Sanya Malhotra said about the film, “Love Hostel was a unique journey which helped me push my boundaries and dig deeper to become one with the character. Our director, Shanker sir has been the driving force and has truly elevated the film with his deep understanding of his actors and characters. It was a terrific and an exhilarating journey and I can’t wait for audiences to meet Ashu and Jyoti”.

Bobby Deol said, "Dagar is a character who has his own ideologies and anyone who goes against it, faces his wrath. He is a ruthless mercenary with a cause. I loved the way the character was written, it’s unlike anything I have played before. Since the character was out of my comfort zone, it took me sometime to agree to play Dagar but I am glad we worked it out".

